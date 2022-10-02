How to watch Patriots vs. Packers tonight? Time, channel & schedule

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will look to make it three straight wins when they host the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on Sunday (October 2).

The Packers' season is seemingly back on track after their shock loss against the Minnesota Vikings in their season-opener. They thrashed divisional rivals Chicago Bears 27-10 before traveling to Raymond James Stadium and beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14-12 in a defensive slugfest.

Rodgers is yet to hit the form that saw him win two straight NFL MVP awards. But two efficient performances in his last two outings will only help the quarterback find his rhythm as he continues to build chemistry with his new receivers.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots' season is unraveling at an alarming pace. After losing 20-7 to the Miami Dolphins in the season-opener, they managed to steal a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in their second outing of the season.

Their last game against the Baltimore Ravens descended into disaster with every passing quarter. Lamar Jackson helped his side put up 37 points on the scoreboard to secure the win.

But the bigger concern for Bill Belchick's team was the injury suffered by quarterback Mac Jones, who is set to miss a significant chunk of the season.

With Jones out and Green Bay finding its footing, it comes as no surprise that the home side is the 9.5-point favorite in the game on Sunday. Here are the odds for the game:

Team Money Line Point Spread Total New England Patriots +340 +9.5 (-110) O40 (-115) Green Bay Packers -450 -9.5 (-110) U40 (-105)

Here are more key details about the game:

What time is Patriots vs. Packers game tonight in Week 4?

The Patriots and Packers game will kick off at Lambeau Field at 4:25 PM ET.

Which channel will broadcast Patriots vs. Packers game tonight in Week 4?

The Patriots vs Packers game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports.

How to watch Patriots vs. Packers game tonight in Week 4 on live stream?

Fans can stream the Patriots vs. Packers game online on the NFL Game Pass app.

Patriots vs. Packers prediction

With veteran Brian Hoyer starting at quarterback, New England has seemingly no hope of winning. As long as the Packers' offense doesn't crumble, this should be a comfortable win for the home side.

Prediction: The Packers to win by more than 10 points.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far