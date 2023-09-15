How to watch Ravens vs. Bengals: TV schedule, live stream details and more

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens face off in a week two matchup at Cincinnati in an AFC North fixture. Both teams head into the game with contrasting performances in week one. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

The Bengals had a frustrating season opener against the Cleveland Browns, as franchise QB Joe Burrow couldn't get going. Burrow had arguably the worst game of his career, as the Bengals slumped to a 24-3 loss.

As if that wasn't bad enough, there's news from the Bengals camp that star wideout Tee Higgins might be on his way out of Cincinnati. Higgins' impending departure might be the first of many following Joe Burrow's record-breaking contract.

Meanwhile, Baltimore started the 2023 NFL season with a win, coming out on top with a 25-9 win over the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, Baltimore lost starting RB J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending Achilles injury.

Moreover, starting offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum are both week-to-week with injuries sustained on Sunday. Such losses could come back to bite the Ravens at the business end of the season.

Here's how to watch the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023

What time is Ravens vs Bengals kickoff?

The Baltimore versus Cincinnati game starts at 1 p.m. from the Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati. Both franchises are AFC North rivals and will look to lay out a marker in their first divisional game of the season.

Both franchises have franchise quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. There will be an array of skillful wideouts on show, with Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, Odell Beckham Jr., and Zay Flowers likely to feature in most offensive snaps, making for a classic AFC North game.

What channel is the Ravens vs Bengals on?

The Baltimore versus Cincinnati game will be broadcast live on CBS. The game will air on the network for fans in either market. Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst) and Matt Ryan (analyst) will be on the call for the game.

Where can I live stream Ravens vs Bengals?

You can stream the Baltimore versus Cincinnati game on NFL+, Paramount+ and FuboTV. Fans outside either market can view the game on the NFL Sunday Ticket package.

Furthermore, for those who want to listen to the game on the radio, they may tune on to the Bengals Radio Network, which is led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7).

For the Ravens, their games can be heard on 98 Rock WIYY (97.9 FM), WBAL 1090 AM, WBAL 101.5 FM, and ESPN 630 AM.