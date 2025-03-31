Howie Roseman clarifies how Saquon Barkley, Zack Baun's $92,000,000 combined deals are crucial for Eagles’ Super Bowl push

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman believes that signing both Saquon Barkley and Zach Baun to massive contracts is important to the team's hopes of returning to the Super Bowl. Barkley and Baun are vital pieces on both sides of the football.

The Eagles signed Barkley as a free agent last year and was a key piece in winning the Super Bowl in February. On March 4, Philadelphia inked Barkley to a two-year $41.2 million contract extension with $36 million guaranteed. They also signed Baun to a three-year $51 million deal — $34 million guaranteed.

According to NFL reporter Zach Berman, Roseman explained why they are "impossible" to replace, which is why the organization spent a combined $92 million.

"When we talk about Zack or Saquon and we put them in the box and, we say running back or linebacker or, you know, traditionally, we haven't done that — I mean, these are our difference-making players," Roseman said on Monday. "These are guys who are some of the best players on their side of the ball in the league. And those guys are impossible to replace.

"And so from our perspective, yeah, we had to make some tough decisions that didn't feel great at the time, but they were to keep guys here over a period of time so we can do our best to try to compete for another championship, to keep these guys that we feel like are playing like some of the best players in the league."

Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun had career seasons with Eagles in 2025

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Saquon Barkley had an MVP-caliber season with the Eagles, setting career highs. Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards on the ground and 13 touchdowns on 345 attempts. He dominated the ground game behind Philadelphia's dominant offensive line, helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl in a dominant performance against the Kansas City Chiefs.

On the defensive side, Zack Baun also had a career season in his first year with the team. In 17 games started, he recorded a career-high 152 tackles, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception. Baun was named a first-team All-Pro selection and was selected to the Pro Bowl.

With their new contracts, Barkley and Baun will help lead Philadelphia in 2025 and defend their Super Bowl title.

