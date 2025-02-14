Howie Roseman drops 5-word message after fan throws beer can at Eagles GM during Super Bowl parade in Philly

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made the best of a not-so-favorable situation during the team's championship parade on Friday. At some point during the event, a fan threw a beer can that hit Roseman in the head.

Eagles reporter Zach Berman shared the executive's reaction as he brushed off whatever pain he might have felt at the moment.

“I bleed for this city," Roseman said.

Roseman put together a terrific team that went to two Super Bowls in the last three years, winning one and being four points away from winning the other. The Eagles added piece after piece, with names like Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jalen Carter, Cooper DeJean and Saquon Barkley.

After an 11-6 record in the 2023 season and a disappointing playoff exit, they had something to prove last season, which they did so in big fashion. Roseman got to work and landed one of the most sought-after free agents in the 2024 offseason.

Barkley made an immediate impact on the team and his final numbers were outstanding. Although he was ruled out for the regular-season finale and couldn't beat the single-season rushing yards record, Barkley still posted remarkable numbers.

He ran the ball 345 times for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns. He didn't lose a step in the postseason, carrying the ball 91 times for 499 yards and five touchdowns.

Josh Sweat confirms Howie Roseman was hit in the head with a beer can

The person responsible for the incident hasn't been recognized, but Howie Roseman's reaction made people think he was just fine. Pass rusher Josh Sweat talked with NBC Sports Philadelphia about the incident, revealing that Roseman didn't approve of his reaction to the striking.

"I laughed at him a little bit when it happened," Sweat said. "And I know he's mad at me. ... When I saw it, I knew what happened, and I couldn't contain my laugh. ... I did not throw the can at him. But hey, that's part of it. They're throwing full cans and bottles."

The Philadelphia Eagles are now atop the NFL. It remains to be seen which moves they make to try to get a second consecutive Vince Lombardi trophy.

