"Howie Roseman is gonna do it again" - NFL fans speculate on James Pearce Jr. amid character concerns allegedly plummeting his draft stock

Tennessee Volunteers star pass rusher James Pearce Jr. was expected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, however, that may no longer be the case. Pearce recorded 7.5 sacks this season after recording 9.5 the year prior.

He's a dominant pass rusher, but reports have indicated he's falling off of draft boards due to character concerns.

NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah didn't have Pearce going in the first round in his latest mock draft, showing the rumors may be true. With that, some fans think he is bound to fall to the Eagles with the final pick in the first round.

"Stop it Howie. Stop it. You can't have them all," a fan wrote.

"Howie is gonna do it again isn’t he," a fan added.

The Eagles were able to land Jalen Carter later than he was expected to be drafted due to character concerns.

"Yeah he’s gonna drop right to KC or Philly," a fan wrote.

"Draft season smokescreen," a fan added.

Many fans think this isn't true and rather is a rumor from an NFL team to try and get him to fall down the draft board.

"He’ll fall to the Eagles and be a 10+ sack a season player and the “character concerns” won’t matter at all (spoiler alert, for most actually talent players they never do)," a fan added.

"Another physical specimen falling into Howie’s lap," a fan wrote.

If Pearce does fall all the way to the Eagles at 32, many fans think he will be a future Hall of Famer and star.

AFC executive says James Pearce Jr. has character concerns

James Pearce Jr. was a dominant player at Tennessee, but his character has come into question.

A director of player personnel for an AFC playoff team spoke to WalterFootball and confirmed Pearce has some issues heading into the draft.

“He’s in danger of getting dropped off our board,” the director of player personnel for an AFC playoff team said. “Granted, we are a strict team in terms of character, but we have a lot of concerns, and I think he probably isn’t a fit for us.”

Whether or not Pearce will end up falling in the draft is to be seen.

