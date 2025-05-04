Howie Roseman weighs in on potentially drafting Shedeur Sanders before Browns leapfrogged in Round 5

The Cleveland Browns took Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. The former Colorado quarterback had a massive slide, since many believed that he was to be taken in Round 1.

On Wednesday, Rich Eisman asked Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman if his team was looking to make a move for Sanders before the Browns took the QB with the No. 144 pick.

"I would say that there are a lot of players that get taken before you pick in the draft,” Roseman said (1:51). “When you get to your pick, you’re going off the board that you have.”

When Eisman asked Roseman if he wanted to draft Sanders instead of Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord in the sixth round, the Eagles GM declined to provide a definite answer.

“I think everything you said is factual. I'm trying to think of where you’re trying to catch me,” Roseman joked. “I wouldn’t [confirm or deny] that with any player being on our draft board, that would open up to a lot more questions.”

If the Eagles drafted Sanders, he could have served as a backup to Jalen Hurts.

Hurts led Philly to the Super Bowl title last season. The likes of Tanner McKee, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and McCord are expected to compete for the QB2 role for the Eagles next season.

Shedeur Sanders could get the QB2 role for Browns next season

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Despite his draft slide, Shedeur Sanders could find himself as the Cleveland Browns' QB2 for the 2025 season.

Since Deshaun Watson is dealing with an Achilles injury, he is expected to miss the start of next season. So, Joe Flacco is expected to get the QB1 role for the Browns.

Sanders can fight for the QB2 spot but will face competition from Kenny Pickett and third-round pick, Dillon Gabriel.

Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and rushed for four TDs in his final year at Colorado. It will be interesting to see if he can continue his solid run in the NFL.

