"Don’t see anybody outrunning me": Micah Parsons makes feelings known on facing Jayden Daniels in TNF clash

Micah Parsons has made his feelings known about facing Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels on Thursday Night.Speaking to Packers beat writer Ryan Wood, the newest member of the Green Bay roster said:“I guess that just depends on what type of players you’ve got. You’ve got horse engines now. I don’t see nobody outrunning me from the edge and stuff, and I’ve played him (Jayden Daniels) a bunch. He knows it’s different. It’s different. He’s used to them 6-5, 260 D-ends. This thing is 245, 250. That engine is a little bit different than them 280s.. For me, I don’t think it’s just pick and choose. I’ve just got to make sure I get vertical if I’m going to take the inside move, and make sure he doesn’t outrun around me to our pinpoint.”Throughout his career with the Dallas Cowboys, Parsons became a key member of the team's defense. One thing he was able to lead both the team and league in was sacks. During his four seasons with the Cowboys, he made 52 sacks.This is something that Parsons has continued with when playing for the Packers. While he has only played one game, he has already made a sack. This shows that whether Parsons plays, he is likely to be a threat for the offense to look oit for.Parsons will be hoping for a similar performance to when he faced Daniels last season as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. In what was a meaningless Week 17 game for Dallas in terms of a playoff spot, Parsons was able to sack Daniels 4.5 times. If he is able to repeat this, then the Packers have a good shot at victory.Jayden Daniels on Micah ParsonsJalen Daniels has also spoken about Micah Parsons ahead of the two meeting on Thursday night. The Commanders quarterback said the following to reporters on Wednesday:&quot;You don’t let game-wreckers wreck the game. You’ve got to keep an eye on him. He got paid a lot of money for a reason.&quot;Daniels will be hoping that his Commanders offensive line, who struggled to protect him from the New York Giants defense (allowing him to be sacked three times), will keep one eye on Parsons.If they fail, then the so-called &quot;game-wrecker&quot; will make things hard for Daniels and the Commanders team.