  "Don't see anybody outrunning me": Micah Parsons makes feelings known on facing Jayden Daniels in TNF clash

"Don’t see anybody outrunning me": Micah Parsons makes feelings known on facing Jayden Daniels in TNF clash

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Sep 10, 2025 19:37 GMT
Micah Parsons and Jayden Daniels
Micah Parsons and Jayden Daniels

Micah Parsons has made his feelings known about facing Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels on Thursday Night.

Speaking to Packers beat writer Ryan Wood, the newest member of the Green Bay roster said:

“I guess that just depends on what type of players you’ve got. You’ve got horse engines now. I don’t see nobody outrunning me from the edge and stuff, and I’ve played him (Jayden Daniels) a bunch. He knows it’s different. It’s different. He’s used to them 6-5, 260 D-ends. This thing is 245, 250. That engine is a little bit different than them 280s.. For me, I don’t think it’s just pick and choose. I’ve just got to make sure I get vertical if I’m going to take the inside move, and make sure he doesn’t outrun around me to our pinpoint.”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Throughout his career with the Dallas Cowboys, Parsons became a key member of the team's defense. One thing he was able to lead both the team and league in was sacks. During his four seasons with the Cowboys, he made 52 sacks.

This is something that Parsons has continued with when playing for the Packers. While he has only played one game, he has already made a sack. This shows that whether Parsons plays, he is likely to be a threat for the offense to look oit for.

Parsons will be hoping for a similar performance to when he faced Daniels last season as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. In what was a meaningless Week 17 game for Dallas in terms of a playoff spot, Parsons was able to sack Daniels 4.5 times. If he is able to repeat this, then the Packers have a good shot at victory.

Jayden Daniels on Micah Parsons

Jalen Daniels has also spoken about Micah Parsons ahead of the two meeting on Thursday night. The Commanders quarterback said the following to reporters on Wednesday:

"You don’t let game-wreckers wreck the game. You’ve got to keep an eye on him. He got paid a lot of money for a reason."

Daniels will be hoping that his Commanders offensive line, who struggled to protect him from the New York Giants defense (allowing him to be sacked three times), will keep one eye on Parsons.

If they fail, then the so-called "game-wrecker" will make things hard for Daniels and the Commanders team.

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

