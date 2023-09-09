Dan Campbell was a much-maligned head coach hiring by the Detroit Lions in 2021, especially due to his first words after getting the job. However, the rebuild job he has orchestrated alongside Lions GM Brad Holmes has been impressive, and the win against the Kansas City Chiefs on the season's kickoff was the icing on the cake.

While the upset shocked the NFL world in the first game of the 2023 season, Dan Campbell wasn't impressed, at all. The Lions head coach wanted the world to know that this wasn't a surprise: he knew this was coming, and the result was just a verification of the excellent work put in the offseason by his players.

NFL fans were impressed by Campbell's demeanor and the way he treated such a statement win, even if the reigning champions were missing a few important players:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Comment byu/NJDNYJK from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/NJDNYJK from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/NJDNYJK from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/NJDNYJK from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/NJDNYJK from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/NJDNYJK from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/NJDNYJK from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/NJDNYJK from discussion innfl Expand Post

Dan Campbell's Lions upset Chiefs in season opener

Dan Campbell showed confidence and courage to take risks in one of the most hostile environments in the league. At the beginning of the game, still in the defense field, Detroit called a fake punt, which, once converted, turned into an eight-minute drive and the first touchdown of the season.

In the game's final five minutes, he went for it in a fourth down that would've iced the game. It didn't happen, but the essence is there. Campbell was playing to win, with confidence, knowing that on the other side was Patrick Mahomes, whom you don't want to give chances.

It would be very wrong to say that the Lions won because of the Chiefs' absurd drops. If Kansas City made a mistake and Detroit took advantage, what's the injustice? Sports are about that: not making mistakes and taking advantage of the opponent's failure.

That's exactly what the Detroit Lions did, including turning one of Kadarius Toney's drops into a touchdown, an interception taken to the end zone by rookie safety Brian Branch.

Dan Campbell has created an impressive team out of a mess, and the Lions have a great opportunity to win their division for the first time in 30 years.

You can be surprised by that. Campbell won't do the same.