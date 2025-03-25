"I 100% would not pick him" - Ex-NFL scout warns Raiders against drafting Ashton Jeanty

Ashton Jeanty has been in the spotlight heading into the 2025 NFL draft. The Boise State superstar is tipped to go as the first running back off the board, with several teams interested in his services.

While there have been rumors that the Las Vegas Raiders could draft Jeanty with the No. 6 pick this year, former NFL scout John Middlekauff has outlined why the AFC West franchise should keep away from the Boise State star.

"I'm just acknowledging, he's 5'8", so how often does a 5'8" player go into the top 10," Middlekauff said about Jeanty on his YouTube channel on Monday (22:02).

"Someone also said, 'There was once a guy, when people questioned his body and it turned out he is now a [potential] Hall of Famer. It was Derrick Henry, was he too tall?' I said, 'Well, I would rather lean, is the guy too big rather than too small.' Now, I do think Derrick Henry was a fair comparison, like the scouting community, because he was so tall and upright and played at a power program. It was a very unique evaluation."

"I don't think Jeanty is that complicated. He's a really good player. But he did play at a smaller school and he is small. So I do think they were just questions, basically with every prospect ever. If I was the Raiders, I 100% would not pick him."

Apart from the Raiders, the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears have a reported interest in drafting Jeanty. However, the running back's size has left some wondering whether Jeanty will acclimatize to the NFL.

Ashton Jeanty had a fabulous 2024 season at Boise State and finished as Heisman Trophy runner-up

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty - Source: Getty

Ashton Jeanty finished as the Heisman Trophy runner-up for the 2024 season. He was pipped to the award by Colorado's two-way star, Travis Hunter.

Nonetheless, Jeanty had a season for the ages at Boise State. The running back posted 2,610 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 attempts. He also contributed 138 yards and a touchdown on 23 receptions as the Broncos finished the season with a 12-2 record.

It will be intriguing to see where Jeanty ends up in the NFL this year, with many believing the running back is a top-10 draft pick.

