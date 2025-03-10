“I ain’t think he was gonna back” - Jerry Jeudy makes feeling known on Myles Garrett staying with Browns

Few expected Myles Garrett to extend his contract with the Cleveland Browns, including one of his teammates this past season.

Ad

On Monday’s edition of the “Up and Adams Show” wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said Garrett returning to Cleveland was a pleasant surprise.

I’m glad he’s staying. He means a lot to the team and a lot to the city, and I’m excited to have him back, said Jeudy at :08.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Browns leading receiver in 2024 (1,229 yards) admitted that he was worried Garrett would leave.

I aint think he was gonna come back to be honest. You know he’s a great player, you know the coaching staff and the gm did a great job to bring him back and you know he means a lot to this team, added Jeudy at :26.

Ad

Garrett requested a trade from the Browns on February 3, but the front office expressed unwillingness to part ways with the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year. In the end, the two sides agreed to an extension on Sunday that will pay the four-time First-team All-Pro defensive end $160 million for four years with $123.5 million guaranteed.

That contract includes a no-trade clause and makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, with an annual salary of $40 million.

Ad

Cleveland finished the 2024 season with 41 sacks, 14 of which came courtesy of Garrett.

Browns need help offensively

Jeudy may be happy to see Garrett back in a Cleveland uniform, but the Pro Bowl receiver would be even happier if the front office got more offensive help in the off-season.

That won’t be easy with the wages their star defensive end is making, and the fact they have a big salary mess to fix with Deshaun Watson, who they signed for five years and a whopping $230 million.

Ad

In 2024, Cleveland finished 28th in offensive yards (300.8) and were 22nd in passing yards per game (206.2). Jeudy had a strong opening season with the Browns in 2024, averaging 13.7 yards per catch and four touchdown grabs, but no one else in that position did much.

Their next best receiver was Elijah Moore, who put up 538, while tight end David Njoku was third with 505 and led the team in TD catches with five.

Jeudy is entering the second year of his three-year, $58 million contract with Cleveland, of which $41 million is guaranteed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.