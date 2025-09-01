"I also understand we need talk to sell stories": Cowboys icon Dez Bryant calls out hate narrative surrounding Shedeur Sanders and Arch Manning

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant recently showed support for Shedeur Sanders and Arch Manning as they continue to try to make a name for themselves in the NFL and college football scenes.One of the biggest talking points in the NFL this offseason has surrounded Sanders, whom the Cleveland Browns selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. Before the draft, Sanders was considered one of the best quarterbacks in this year's class and was projected as a first- or second-round talent. However, he experienced what is likely the most significant draft slide in NFL history.Sanders was also recently named the QB3 on the Browns depth chart behind Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel despite impressing in training camp and the first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.Arch Manning, the nephew of NFL icons Peyton and Eli, who has been projected to be the leading candidate for the first selection in the 2026 draft, has drawn significant attention this week as well. The highly rated Texas quarterback has come under fire after struggling in his first game as the team's full-time starting quarterback on Saturday.Manning finished the game with 17 completions for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception.On Sunday, Bryant wrote on social media about Sanders and Manning, two young quarterbacks who bear the weight of their famous surnames.&quot;I feel bad for Shedeur Sanders and Arch Manning… all I see down my timeline is hate for each player,&quot; Bryant posted on X. &quot;These dudes wanna play football… allow their play to determine if they are good or not. One game doesn’t define either QB ... both guys have what it takes to be great.&quot;&quot;I also understand we need talk to sell stories. Please stay out of mentions with the nonsense (racism... black or white sh*t) I wish we all was green if I’m being honest. I give real evaluations on what I see... I don’t kiss a** or do things to have a relationship with anybody… I have non-biased conversations about the game I love.&quot;Both Sanders and Manning still have a long way to go, but they will need strong mental toughness to keep paving their own way and to help them cope with criticism from the public.Shedeur Sanders set to fight for NFL futureAfter being named the third quarterback on the Cleveland Browns roster, Shedeur Sanders will now have to establish himself and possibly move up the depth chart to earn a starting spot in the NFL in the future.Sanders will have the opportunity to keep growing and improving as he looks for chances to take part in actual games.The Browns will probably need to determine whether Dillon Gabriel or Sanders can be an answer to the team's long-running quarterback issue at some point during the 2025 campaign. If Shedeur Sanders hopes to have a successful and lengthy NFL career, he must be ready for this moment.