"I was anxious at that time" - Shedeur Sanders makes feelings known on pre-draft visit with Browns

Shedeur Sanders completed his rookie minicamp with the Cleveland Browns last week. The quarterback is getting acclimated to the franchise, but he was a tad nervous when he first met with the Browns organization before the draft.

During an episode of the "Best Podcast Available" that was released on Friday, Sanders made his feelings known on his pre-draft visit with the Browns.

"I was just anxious at that time," Sanders said (9:42). "Like, you know, want to know where I end up at, where I'm being with franchise. I'mma have a chance of turning around. So, I was just excited that for. Finally, you know, everything came true. You know, this building is extremely comfortable."

Per reports, Sanders met with the Browns, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans before this year's draft. Many also believed that the former Colorado QB would be a first-round pick, especially since he won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award in his final collegiate season.

However, Sanders had a surprising draft slide and didn't hear his name called out on the first two days of the draft. The Browns eventually took him with the No.144 pick on Day 3.

Shedeur Sanders could land QB2 role for Cleveland Browns heading into 2025 NFL season

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders

Despite his draft slide, Shedeur Sanders will be looking to make a mark on the Browns in his rookie year. The QB reportedly impressed several coaches during Cleveland's minicamp.

There is also a possibility that Sanders can get the QB2 role for the Browns in the 2025 NFL season.

Since Deshaun Watson is nursing an Achilles injury, which could keep him out for the start of next season, Cleveland might look to use the experience of Joe Flacco to lead the team's offense.

If Sanders is to serve as the backup to Flacco, he might need to outperform the likes of Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel in the offseason.

