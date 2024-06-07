"I can't believe": Jake Browning's girlfriend Stephanie Niles recalls being taken aback when Bengals QB replaced Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals shocked fans in Week 13 last season when they announced that Joe Burrow was injured and replaced him with Jake Browning. The injury came at a game-changing point before the much-anticipated matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, fans got another surprise when Browning came as a replacement for Burrow and delivered an outstanding performance.

Not many knew about Jake Browning coming out to replace Joe Burrow for the season, not even his girlfriend, Stephanie Niles. In fact, Niles was taken aback when Browning came on the field.

Stephanie Niles was interviewed by Clear Vision on June 4, during which she shared her first-hand reaction to Browning's replacement news.

"You know, I remember like when he went in, I was at a bar with my friends in Idaho," Niles said.

"And I was like, 'Holy shit, like I can't believe like, what are we doing right now?' And my friend was like, 'isn't this the point?' And I realized, 'Yeah, this is the point'," Niles added further.

Stephanie Niles concluded by stating how she was happy that her boyfriend, Jake Browning, got the chance to play, and it turned out to be really good for him as well as for the team. The Cincinnati Bengals won the game 34-31 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

Stephanie Niles reacts to her viral reaction to Jake Browning's touchdown

Against the Cleveland Browns last season, Stephanie Niles went viral for her striking outfit. She wore a white bodysuit highlighting her curves, along with a fluffy orange cap at the stadium.

However, she drew a lot of attention when Browning ended the first quarter with a touchdown. As soon as the quarterback made the touchdown, the camera cut to his girlfriend Niles who was seen jumping in her striking jumpsuit in celebration.

"When you're in the box, you can not tell if the camera's on you and I was, I'm happy they captured something that was not totally embarrassing. But yeah, not did not expect that level of reaction," Stephanie Niles recalled in the interview with Clear Vision.

Later that day, she also posted some unique angles from her celebrations on her Instagram. The Cincinnati Bengals won the game, and fans were again impressed with the performance of Jake Browning.