"I can't believe": Jake Browning's girlfriend Stephanie Niles recalls being taken aback when Bengals QB replaced Joe Burrow

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "I can't believe": Jake Browning's girlfriend Stephanie Niles recalls being taken aback when Bengals QB replaced Joe Burrow

"I can't believe": Jake Browning's girlfriend Stephanie Niles recalls being taken aback when Bengals QB replaced Joe Burrow

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 07, 2024 11:00 GMT
&quot;Holy shit, I can
Jake Browning with girlfriend Stephanie Niles (Image source: Stephanie Niles/Instagram)

The Cincinnati Bengals shocked fans in Week 13 last season when they announced that Joe Burrow was injured and replaced him with Jake Browning. The injury came at a game-changing point before the much-anticipated matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, fans got another surprise when Browning came as a replacement for Burrow and delivered an outstanding performance.

also-read-trending Trending

Not many knew about Jake Browning coming out to replace Joe Burrow for the season, not even his girlfriend, Stephanie Niles. In fact, Niles was taken aback when Browning came on the field.

Stephanie Niles was interviewed by Clear Vision on June 4, during which she shared her first-hand reaction to Browning's replacement news.

"You know, I remember like when he went in, I was at a bar with my friends in Idaho," Niles said.
"And I was like, 'Holy shit, like I can't believe like, what are we doing right now?' And my friend was like, 'isn't this the point?' And I realized, 'Yeah, this is the point'," Niles added further.

Stephanie Niles concluded by stating how she was happy that her boyfriend, Jake Browning, got the chance to play, and it turned out to be really good for him as well as for the team. The Cincinnati Bengals won the game 34-31 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

Stephanie Niles reacts to her viral reaction to Jake Browning's touchdown

Against the Cleveland Browns last season, Stephanie Niles went viral for her striking outfit. She wore a white bodysuit highlighting her curves, along with a fluffy orange cap at the stadium.

However, she drew a lot of attention when Browning ended the first quarter with a touchdown. As soon as the quarterback made the touchdown, the camera cut to his girlfriend Niles who was seen jumping in her striking jumpsuit in celebration.

"When you're in the box, you can not tell if the camera's on you and I was, I'm happy they captured something that was not totally embarrassing. But yeah, not did not expect that level of reaction," Stephanie Niles recalled in the interview with Clear Vision.

Later that day, she also posted some unique angles from her celebrations on her Instagram. The Cincinnati Bengals won the game, and fans were again impressed with the performance of Jake Browning.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी