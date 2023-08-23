“I can have my own ceremony”- Chad Ochocinco reveals why he doesn't care about getting inducted into Hall of Fame

Chad Ochocinco was one of the best wide receivers during his generation. He recorded over 11,000 yards and 67 touchdowns across 11 seasons in the NFL. He may never be inducted into the Hall of Fame despite that, but he's not worried.

The former wide receiver had a big personality and his antics on and off the field turned him off to a lot of people. Many of those people vote on the Hall of Fame, which is why he hasn't gotten a lot of support despite a great career.

Chad Ochocinco, whose real name was Chad Johnson, spoke with Cam Newton about this. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback is another exceptional talent whose personality rubbed some people the wrong way.

He is not assured of Hall of Fame entry, either. Ochocinco said:

“I can have my own ceremony, I got 85 kids, that's all I need at my own camp for what Hall of Fame ceremony in Liberty City. Impact, I just worked the World Cup enormous crossover all the way in Qatar, people all over the world know who I am. Ain't got nothing to do with the Hall of Fame, that's impact, Brazil Argentina's Moroccans they don't watch American Football. Ochocinco… That’s impact, I'm at the World Cup in Qatar 20-hour flight, I ain't played football in what 12-13 years but they know who Ocho is, impact but you think I need your jacket? Man, please.”

Chad Ochocinco impacted the game in ways that many receivers have not been able to. He believes that his lasting legacy is fine, even without a Hall of Fame jacket.

Should Cam Newton, Chad Ochocinco be in the Hall of Fame?

Both Cam Newton and Chad Ochocino had loud personalities. The former Cincinnati Bengals standout was one of the best players on the field, and he knew it. He liked to have fun, much like Newton and his dances.

That has turned off a large swath of people, and it has impacted Ochocinco's Hall of Fame chances. It very well could play a part in Newton's voting when he officially retires.

Should Cam Newton and Chad Ochocinco make the Hall?

They were both among the best in their era, and their numbers speak for themselves. Chad Ochocinco has Hall of Fame level stats, and Newton is arguably the best dual threat quarterback this game has seen.

Regardless, the impact they had on the game, the topic of discussion in their video, will live on whether they are enshrined or not. However, they probably should be.

