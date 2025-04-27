"I can play quarterback too": Travis Hunter hints trick plays option to Jaguars HC Liam Coen while showing off arm talent

Travis Hunter is already showing his versatility to his new coaches. In a video posted on Saturday to his YouTube channel, Hunter floated the idea of playing quarterback in trick plays, demonstrating confidence in his arm talent.

Suggesting he could offer even more flexibility to the Jacksonville Jaguars's offense under coach Liam Coen, the 21-year-old said:

“You know, I can play quarterback too," Hunter said. (7:32 onwards) "I can throw the ball, so like trick plays. Nobody knew that. I can really play quarterback, but I chose the other option. I rather just catch the ball.”

The Jaguars selected Hunter with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft after trading up with the Cleveland Browns. At Friday’s introductory press conference, general manager James Gladstone called the two-way player “a rare person” and “a rare player,” saying that his selection was also a statement about the franchise’s direction. Gladstone praised his ability to challenge traditional limits, talking about the heavy workload he handled at Colorado.

Travis Hunter's college career was historic, becoming the first player to win both the Chuck Bednarik Award and Fred Biletnikoff Award in one season. He is also the first CB drafted in the top two and the first WR since Calvin Johnson in 2007 to achieve that position.

Hunter now joins a Jacksonville roster where he’s expected to contribute immediately on both sides of the ball. He will work alongside QB Trevor Lawrence and fellow WR Brian Thomas Jr. while also aiming to strengthen a secondary that struggled last season.

The Jags have alluded that they intend to maximize Travis Hunter’s unique talents, and with early discussions already involving possible trick plays, Jacksonville appears ready to embrace his all-around abilities fully.

James Gladstone sees Travis Hunter as a talent for both franchise and NFL

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a bold move by trading up to select Travis Hunter. GM James Gladstone emphasized that Hunter wasn’t just the best player in the draft but one capable of transforming both the team and the sport itself.

"There are players who have the capacity to alter the trajectory of a team... there are very few players who have the capacity to alter the trajectory of the sport itself," Gladstone stated, via ESPN.

Gladstone’s decision to aggressively move up in the draft shows his approach to rebuilding the franchise. Having spent years with Rams' scouting, he shared his willingness to make bold moves.

“For our fans, I’ll tell you, don’t be scared. This is something I’m uniquely positioned to navigate,” he said.

The trade signals that the Jaguars are committed to making daring decisions, setting a new tone for the franchise's future.

