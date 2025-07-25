"I can’t believe he got carted off for a toe": NFL fans react as Justin Fields returns to training 1 day after suffering injury

Justin Fields was carted off the field in the first day of the New York Jets' 2025 training camp. It appeared that he suffered a noncontact lower leg injury. It sent shockwaves as fans wondered if he'll still be the QB1 in Aaron Glenn's first season in charge.However, reports on Friday indicated that the injury wasn't as severe as initially feared, and Fields was just removed due to a toe injury.NFL fans had a lot to say.&quot;I can’t believe he got carted off for a toe. Really had me out her praying for a toe like some sort of freak,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Bro got carted off yesterday. Justin Fields must heal like Wolverine,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Phew….&quot; one fan wrote.However, some were less exuberant.&quot;Keep running, because you can't throw!&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Sight for sore eyes,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;Thanks for saying he got carted off and couldn't walk!&quot; one fan tweeted.Fields is coming off a one-season stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He started the first six games of the campaign, posting a 4-2 record before relinquishing the starting job to Russell Wilson.The Steelers had a mixed run under Wilson and were ultimately ousted in the wild-card round by the Baltimore Ravens. Fields subsequently left Pittsburgh and signed a two-year $40 million deal with the Jets.Justin Fields gearing up for first season with the JetsJustin Fields is preparing for his first season in New York as the starting quarterback. He's replacing Aaron Rodgers and looking to bring a new dimension to the Jets in 2025.Fields is a dual-threat quarterback armed with shiftiness, speed and the ability to mix it up on offense. He spent the first three seasons of his professional career with the Chicago Bears before spending a season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's set to continue his career under the guidance of first-time NFL coach Aaron Glenn.New York is in need of something fresh offensively. The franchise posted a 5-12 record last season and was eliminated from the playoff picture early despite being led by Rodgers. He has since departed to potentially end his career with the Steelers under Mike Tomlin.The Jets have reported to training camp, and they'll look to integrate rookies and new additions to their roster. After training camp, it's the preseason, and then the opening regular-season game against Fields' former team, Pittsburgh.