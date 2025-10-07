  • home icon
  • NFL
  "I don't care if you're best starting QB": Patrick Mahomes ripped by NFL analyst for lackluster tackle attempt on pick-six

"I don't care if you're best starting QB": Patrick Mahomes ripped by NFL analyst for lackluster tackle attempt on pick-six

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Oct 07, 2025 19:11 GMT
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars - Source: Imagn
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars - Source: Imagn

For years, Patrick Mahomes has been seen as one of the NFL's best quarterbacks. His performances have allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to have a dynasty, winning three Super Bowls and making the championship game five times.

However, this season, Mahomes has not been his usual self.

On Monday night, the Chiefs were defeated by the Jacksonville Jaguars. During the game, Mahomes threw a pass that was intercepted by the Jags defense and returned to the endzone for a pick six touchdown.

Mahomes action, or lack of in this case to prevent the score had come under fire from NFL analyst Dan Patrick. He said the following on Tuesday's edition of his eponymous show:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I don't care if you're the worst starting QB in the league or the best starting QB in the league, I think you need to make a full effort to make a tackle in a situation like that."
The play in question began on the Jaguars one-yard line. This is normally a place where a high power offense like the Chiefs would easily find the endzone. Expect, on this occasion, they didn't.

Mahomes' pass was intercepted by Devin Lloyd. Instead of trying to tackle the player to prevent a touchdown from being scores, Mahomes did nothing, allowing Lloyd to pass to score a touchdown that gave the Jags the lead. Jacksonville would win the game by three points, thanks to some late heroics by Trevor Lawrence.

However, one could very much argue that if Mahomes had attempted a tackle on Lloyd and the subsequent drive from the Jags did not find the endzone, the Chiefs could have won the game.

What has Patrick Mahomes said about the defeat?

Patrick Mahomes has made comments to the media about the Chiefs performance in this game and in the season overall. He said the following after the game:

"We have the guys and we've executed at certain points in games and looked really good, and then we crush ourselves with penalties and mistakes and interceptions and fumbles or whatever that is. We've kinda done that to ourselves all season long. It's kinda been one guy here or there. In this league, it's so close that those [moments] change gamesWe've got to be better. We've lost too many games already."
This should have been a game that the Chiefs won, but numerous mistakes were made that prevented them from getting this win. The defeat means that the Chiefs fall to a 2-3 record and will struggle to make the playoffs if this form continues.

Things do not get easier for them in Week 6, as they face the high scoring Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Edited by Ben Tredinnick
