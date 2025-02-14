"I could care less" - Kim Kardashian shuts down edit claims months after she was booed onstage ahead of roasting Tom Brady

Kim Kardashian is clearing up rumors that she asked Netflix to remove the boos she received at Tom Brady’s roast. In a new episode of The Kardashians, she said she had nothing to do with any edits and wasn’t bothered by the reaction.

"No, I could care less. Let me live my life. It happened. I don't erase what happened. Listen, I'm the best sport, like — I can handle it," she said recalling the moment.

The roast featured many celebrities and comedians, but things got tense when Kardashian took the stage and the audience booed her.

"I could have never imagined that I would be booed, but you can't f--king win. So it's like, oh football fans, oh sports fans, oh they hate the Kardashians!" she added.

Even though she had planned to leave early, she stayed to prove she could handle it.

"I thought I was going to get up and give a toast and leave. That was the whole plan," Kim continued. "And then I was like, Well, I can't leave because then I'm going to look like a poor sport that couldn't handle anything."

Kardashian said she doesn’t regret doing the roast but won’t do another one.

"My thoughts on the roast is I would never do a roast again. It's not good for the soul," she said.

She also criticized how many of the jokes targeted women, saying:

"It just wasn't new. All they do is call the girls whores. It was just the same thing."

After people accused Kardashian of asking Netflix to remove the boos, the company responded. Robbie Praw, Netflix’s comedy executive, said editing is normal for live events and Kardashian had no say in the changes.

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady exchanged jabs at The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady

The Netflix roast of Tom Brady on May 5, 2024, turned into a night of bold jokes, with Kim Kardashian stealing the spotlight. She walked up on stage and made fun of both herself and Brady.

“I would never confirm or deny dating rumors,” she jokingly said over the rumors that they both were dating in the summer of 2023.

Kim added:

"I’d just release a tape.”

It was a reference to the 2007 s*x tape, which she made with her ex-boyfriend Ray J.

The crowd laughed as she added another punchline.

“An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair—you remind me too much of Caitlyn Jenner,” she said.

Kim Kardashian is Caitlyn's stepdaughter. Caitlyn, who was once known as Bruce Jenner, married Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, in 1991.

In April 2015, Bruce Jenner announced in a TV interview that she is transgender. A few months later, in June 2015, she introduced herself to the world as Caitlyn Jenner after completing her gender transition.

Back to the roast night, former Patriots QB Tom Brady had a quick response for Kim.

“Kim was scared to be here tonight. Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad,” he said.

Here, the NFL Hall of Famer took a jab at Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West.

