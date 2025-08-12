"I don't care about the noise": Chiefs HC Andy Reid gets 100% honest about facing doubts since losing Super Bowl

Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs were close to rewriting NFL history last season, chasing a third straight Super Bowl win. However, the Philadelphia Eagles beat them 40-22 in the big game in February, crushing Kansas City's hopes of a three-peat.

While some have raised questions on whether the Super Bowl defeat might be the end of the Chiefs' dynasty, Reid had a stern message for the doubters. When Kay Adams asked Reid about fans predicting Kansas City's potential downfall, the Chiefs coach set the record straight.

"I don't care about the noise. Let's go win the game," Reid said.

Reid also said that he was proud of the way his team coped last season.

"You understand because there were so many close games, but that's the National Football League, so I was proud of the guys and how they handled those," Reid said on the "Up & Adams" show on Monday.

"When it's all said, it's winning the game. We have winners, and they figured it out. I was proud of them for that. We don't listen to all the noise. If you do that, you're gonna go crazy and then you're not gonna have fun, right?" Reid added.

The Chiefs hired Reid in 2013. He has led them to five Super Bowls in the past six seasons, winning three of them.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how the Chiefs fare in the 2025 season and whether Patrick Mahomes and co. can avenge their Super Bowl loss from last season.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes expresses disappointment at Andy Reid after briefly playing in preseason vs. Arizona Cardinals

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid - Source: Imagn

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes expressed his disappointment at Andy Reid after being pulled out of the preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday after just three plays.

“It was definitely a little bit of a bummer,” Mahomes said on the "Up&Adams" show on Monday. “You want to get out there and get a couple of snaps in. I always say, you want to kind of get hit just to kind of feel like you’ve been a quarterback. Not hit hard but just enough that you feel we’re not in a yellow jersey anymore.”

The Chiefs lost their preseason opener 20-17 against Arizona. It remains to be seen if Mahomes will get more reps when Kansas City plays the Seattle Seahawks in its second preseason game on Friday.

