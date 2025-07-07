"I don't care": Patrick Mahomes gives blunt take on NFL Top 100 rankings

On Monday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said that he is not concerned with his place in the NFL's Top 100 player rankings. The NFL released the first part of its 2025 Top 100 list last week, counting down players ranked 100 through 90.

Mahomes told Kay Adams on "Up and Adams" that it doesn't matter how other people perceive him.

"They can rank me wherever they rank me," Mahomes said (Timestamp: 0:16). "At the end of the day, all I’m trying to do is win Super Bowls, and I don’t care where I am on that list, no offence."

Last year, Mahomes took the #4 spot on the 2024 top 100 rankings, with Christian McCaffrey, Lamar Jackson and his ex-teammate Tyreek Hill the only ones above him.

“I know it’s like a year-by-year thing, and so there’s a lot of great quarterbacks, a lot of great players in this league,” Mahomes said (Timestamp: 0:11).

Mahomes has won two of the last three Super Bowls but failed to get a historic three-peat the previous season, as the Chiefs were beaten by the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22. The 2025 Top 100 list concludes on September 1 when the NFL Network reveals their 10th to first picks heading into the season.

In 2024, Mahomes surpassed Tom Brady and Roger Staubach for most victories in their first 100 NFL games, when the Chiefs beat the Atlanta Falcons 22-17 in Week 3. He also helped the team set a single-season franchise record for wins thanks to a 29-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17.

This season, KC can equal the record for consecutive Super Bowl appearances should they capture the AFC Championship for a fourth time, putting them on par with the Buffalo Bills, who lost four Super Bowls in a row from the 1990 to 1993 campaigns.

Chiefs must go “back to square one”

After seeing their dynasty end last season against the Eagles, Patrick Mahomes believes it is back to the drawing board for the Chiefs ahead of the 2025 season.

“We go back to square one," Mahomes said, according to The SportsRush. "Our fundamentals, practicing the right way, put in the work, put in the effort to prepare ourselves, because everybody is getting better.”

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Chiefs have the fourth-best odds of lifting the Lombardi Trophy by the end of this upcoming season. At +800, it is their worst odds at becoming Super Bowl champions since the 2022 preseason.

