"I cheated the program" - Adam 'Pacman' Jones makes eyebrow-raising revelation to Deion Sanders on taking drug tests

Former NFL cornerback Adam 'Pacman' Jones has made a stunning revelation on taking drug tests to Colorado coach Deion Sanders. The former first-round pick spilled the beans on how he concealed his marijuana use during his playing days to avoid getting caught under the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Jones made his eye-opening revelation during an appearance on Deion Sanders' "We Got Time Today," weekly show on Tubi.

"I cheated the program." Jones said. "Like, I was really good. People don’t know how smart I am, but like, I can say it now. I don’t play no more. But like, I’ve never used my (urine) for a (urine) test. Not one time."

Sanders then pointed out that Jones' cunning ploy to deceive the NFL's sample collectors would not work in the current scheme of things because they are in the room with the player while they provide their urine sample. However, Jones disagreed.

“It can happen if you know what you’re doing,” Jones said. “Don’t say it can’t happen, pop. Hey pop, don’t say it can’t happen.”

Jones was prepared to elaborate on his methods to sneak past the NFL's drug testing methods, but Sanders interjected and stopped him.

Adam 'Pacman' Jones' briefly trained as a boxer after NFL career

Former NFL CB Adam 'Pacman' Jones - Source: Imagn

Adam 'Pacman' Jones announced his retirement from the NFL in May 2019, he trained to become a boxer. However, Jones quit his dream after losing his first amateur bout in 2021.

When he was suspended by the NFL in 2007, Jones also made a few appearances on Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA).

Adam 'Pacman' Jones played college football for three seasons at West Virginia before declaring for the 2005 NFL draft. The Tennessee Titans drafted the cornerback in the first round with the sixth overall pick.

Jones played two seasons with the Titans and was suspended for the 2007 season for breaking the league's player conduct policy. He was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2008, and played one season with the franchise before having a brief stint with the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2009.

In 2010, Jones signed for the Cincinnati Bengals. He went on to play eight seasons with them, earning a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2014 and a Pro Bowl honor in 2015. Jones also played one season with the Denver Broncos in 2018.

Throughout his NFL career, Jones recorded 507 tackles, 92 pass deflections and 17 interceptions. He also recorded 5,179 total return yards and scored eight total touchdowns.

