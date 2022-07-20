"I am so competitive that I hurt feelings" - Brett Favre's oldest daughter reveals how inheriting her father's competitive spirit will help her win reality TV show 'Claim to Fame'

Despite more than 10 years having passed since Brett Favre retired from the NFL, the quarterback is still remembered for his competitive spirit and will to win. His daughter, Brittney Favre, revealed that she inherited that personality trait from her father.

She claims that it gives her an edge on the upcoming game show 'Claim to Fame', on ABC.

According to the Green Bay Gazette, the daughter also believes her line of work gives her an edge in competitive settings like this particular game show. Here's how she put it:

"My dad and I are really close. I did inherit his competitive nature. At my house, winning is the only option. I was born before he became successful so I got to witness the entire rise from an unknown to known.

"Don't let my kindness fool you. I used to be an attorney and know how to win. I am so competitive that I hurt feelings."

In the game show, contestants are relatives of famous people and the goal is to last as long as possible without the other contestants learning one's true identity. Those that are found out are eliminated and the final winner wins $100,000. The game show airs on Mondays at 9 PM ET on ABC and is available on Hulu.

Who is Brett Favre?

Brett Favre at the NFL Hall of Fame enshrinement

Those who have been watching football for decades know him as the face of the Green Bay Packers, but to many, he's just a name. Here's a look at what Brett Favre was for the sport. According to Pro Football Reference, he was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1991 NFL Draft.

After spending a season with the team, he made his way over to the Green Bay Packers in 1992. He stuck with the team from 1992 until the end of the 2007 season.

In that time, he only had one season in which he went under .500. With the team, he went 160-93 while throwing for 442 touchdowns and 286 interceptions.

Favre was a gunslinger who was notorious for throwing mind-blowing touchdowns but many dumbfounding interceptions. Basically, if he thought a target was even open by a hair-breadth, he was going to try to thread the needle.

After leaving the Packers in 2008, he landed with the New York Jets for a season. After going 9-7 with the team, he returned to the NFC North in 2009. He ended his career with the Minnesota Vikings after a 5-8 season in 2010.

