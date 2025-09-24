"I am confounded": ESPN’s Mike Greenberg pushes back on Dillon Gabriel over Shedeur Sanders debate

Three weeks into the 2025 NFL season, Shedeur Sanders' fall from being considered a top-five pick to ending up being selected in the fifth round of April's draft remains a hot topic among fans. The former Colorado Buffaloes star had to wait until Day 3 of the draft to hear his name called. It was and is still a shock for many that the league seemingly made an example out of Sanders. The Cleveland Browns even selected Dillon Gabriel from Oregon a couple of rounds before, which was seen as a message that they were over all the hype around Deion Sanders' son. ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg joined ESPN Cleveland to discuss the events that transpired before and during Shedeur Sanders' draft process. The &quot;Get Up!&quot; host said that he still couldn't believe the league switched up on the rookie quarterback so easily.&quot;There is not one draft analyst, not one who said this guy can't play at all,&quot; Greenberg said. &quot;The idea that all of a sudden we've decided he can't play, there's not one who hasn't rated behind Dillon Gabriel, not one I prepare for the draft. I start studying these guys. The week after the college football championship game, I did nothing but look at quarterbacks and all the rest of the guys. &quot;There is not one person. Go back and find me one draft analyst who had Dillon Gabriel rated ahead of Shedeur Sanders. So I personally am confounded. And the things that people are saying that Dillon Gabriel does well, processing and all that stuff are exactly the things people were telling me that Shedeur did well.&quot;Shedeur Sanders hasn't played a single snap for the Browns after three games. Dillon Gabriel subbed in for Joe Flacco during Week 3's win over the Green Bay Packers, which suggests that the Oregon product is above Sanders on Kevin Stefanski's pecking order.Deion Sanders says Shedeur Sanders will start for the Browns at some point this seasonDeion Sanders is paying close attention to the developments in Cleveland regarding his son. The two-time Super Bowl champion told Jason and Travis Kelce on their &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast that Shedeur will start for the Browns this season.&quot;Be patient and be ready,&quot; he said. &quot;You got to be ready when it's time. But when it's time, you're going to know. And it's coming up. I got a prediction. I ain't telling nobody. I got a feeling when it's going to go down. But it's going to go down this year. ... He's going to get a shot.&quot;Sanders explained he's working and preparing for when his opportunity comes. Time will tell if he takes the field this season.