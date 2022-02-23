"I cried" - Aaron Rodgers delves deeper into his relationship with Randall Cobb and Davante Adams

All eyes were on Aaron Rodgers Tuesday afternoon as he made his usual appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. Over 100,000 people tuned in live to see if he would announce his plans for the 2022 season.

Unfortunately, he did not do that. But he did take the time to address his cryptic social media posts from the night before. He posted a series of pictures, including one that had Green Bay Packers and NFL fans talking.

It showed receivers Randall Cobb and Davante Adams with a space between them during the National Anthem. That space is where Rodgers usually stands, but he was out that game.

Was this a cryptic sign of him being gone for good? Not quite, as the quarterback explained.

"When I got that message, I cried. You know, when I got that photo from, from Randall and Davante you know, it brought tears to my eyes. Because that's my guys standing before the game. Right. Randall's always on my right, Davante is on my left, and I embrace with both of them after the anthem and it's it's a part of the pregame ritual, but also just a statement about friendship and love and the connection that we have, collectively and individually in our own friendships and, you know, they held space and an open spot for me, the game I missed because of my positive COVID test, and it got me man. And that's one of my favorite photos from the year."

Aaron Rodgers explains his seemingly cryptic post

🅿️at McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive "There's nothing cryptic about gratitude.. I was going thru some pictures from the last year & felt an intense amount of gratitude for the life that I have & the lessons I've learned" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "There's nothing cryptic about gratitude.. I was going thru some pictures from the last year & felt an intense amount of gratitude for the life that I have & the lessons I've learned" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive https://t.co/htggxJBirY

Rodgers explained how he was just going through old pictures and expressing gratitude to those who are special in his life. The picture of Cobb and Adams held special meaning because it was the game the quarterback missed due to COVID.

He said he cried when he saw it because it showed just how strong the connection is with his two teammates.

Rob Demovsky @RobDemovsky



He said on Rodgers said this photo from his IG post last night wasn’t a goodbye message but an appreciation that Randall Cobb and Davante Adams “held a space for me” in the KC game that he missed.He said on @PatMcAfeeShow that he cried when he got that photo from them after the game. Rodgers said this photo from his IG post last night wasn’t a goodbye message but an appreciation that Randall Cobb and Davante Adams “held a space for me” in the KC game that he missed. He said on @PatMcAfeeShow that he cried when he got that photo from them after the game. https://t.co/kH526XjMGy

This should be a bit of good news for the Packers and their fans.

What was seen as a potential retirement post was simply Rodgers looking back on fond memories from the past season. There were apparently no hidden messages, other than him just being happy about having such great teammates.

Hopefully, this is a sign that fans will be able to watch him perform for at least one more season.

Also Read: "Freaking drama queen" - NFL fans mixed bunch speculating about Aaron Rodgers' cryptic social media post

Edited by Adam Dickson