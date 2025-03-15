Sauce Gardner couldn't help but laugh at the full-circle moment. The New York Jets star reacted on X on Saturday after seeing his former teammate DJ Reed hit the "blade dance" upon signing with the Detroit Lions.

"It’s crazy because I showed him how to do the blade dance when we was in NY just for him to go to Detroit lol.. I was culturing my dawg for Detroit without even knowing😂," Gardner wrote.

Reed is officially a Lion, bringing experience to Detroit's secondary. The team announced his signing on March 13 but kept contract details under wraps. He spent the last three seasons with the Jets, starting 14 games in 2024 and tallying 64 tackles (52 solo), 11 pass breakups, four tackles for loss and a sack.

Reed, a 2018 fifth-round pick (No. 142) by the San Francisco 49ers, also played for the Seattle Seahawks.

With Reed now in Detroit, it'll be interesting to see if that "blade dance" gets a little extra airtime next season.

Jets’ Sauce Gardner shuts down Vikings trade speculation

Sauce Gardner isn't going anywhere, and he's making that crystal clear. The Jets' All-Pro cornerback had the perfect reaction to speculation about a trade sending him to the Minnesota Vikings.

On Wednesday, the "Purple Daily" podcast floated the idea of trading Vikings WR Jordan Addison for Gardner. The proposal was so outlandish that even Gardner thought it was satire.

“I thought it was a joke this whole time, but y’all were serious all along huh😂,” he wrote on X.

Gardner is the first CB in the NFL to earn first-team All-Pro honors in back-to-back seasons to start his career. Even in a so-called "down year" in 2024, he allowed the fewest catches of any CB in football.

New York is expected to make Gardner the highest-paid CB in the NFL. Meanwhile, Addison, while talented, faces a potential suspension due to off-field issues. Comparing their trade value is a non-starter.

Vikings fans can dream, but Sauce Gardner isn't leaving New York. The Jets are building around their superstar, not shipping him out for hypothetical trades that don't add up.

