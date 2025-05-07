"I'd rather be fighting than TikToking" - Julian Edelman shares no-nonsense advice for NFL rookies focused on clout over competition

Former Patriots player Julian Edelman shared some honest advice for NFL rookies after the 2025 NFL draft. On his podcast Dudes on Dudes, he spoke about how important it is for new players to focus on their performance and not just their fame.

Ad

Edelman explained that being drafted high in the NFL is a big achievement, but it doesn’t guarantee success. He recalled how some players are picked early in the draft, but don't take advantage of their opportunity.

“When you're a higher-drafted guy, you want to make these [ __ ] guys look like they were right for drafting you high. You want to be a professional, you know?" the soon-to-be inducted Hall of Famer said. [43:55]

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He also warned against letting fame get in the way of competition.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“When I would see a highly drafted guy come in and think that way, it turned me off as a player and made me know that he wasn’t the guy. We didn’t get the right guy. You know what I mean?,” Edelman added.

Ad

He reminded rookies that the NFL is serious and high-stress.3

"Yeah, we like to do TikToks and have fun and [ __ ], but when there are a hundred guys in the locker room and they cut that [ __ ] down to 53—you know, I think I’d rather be [ __ ] fighting instead of TikToking and having all this fun and all this [ __ ]."

Ad

Ad

Some of the highest-drafted players from the 2025 NFL draft were:

Cam Ward (QB, Miami) – Picked No. 1 by the Tennessee Titans

Travis Hunter (CB/WR, Colorado): He was picked No. 2 by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Abdul Carter (DE, Penn State): He was picked No. 3 by the New York Giants.

Ashton Jeanty (RB, Boise State): He was picked No. 6 by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Julian Edelman was picked by the New England Patriots in the 7th round of the 2009 NFL draft. During his 12-year stint with the Patriots, Edelman won three Super Bowls (XLIX, LI, LIII).

Ad

Julian Edelman shared his take on Shedeur Sanders' nightmarish draft slide

Julian Edelman touched on Shedeur Sanders' tough draft experience on the podcast. He said that being picked later in the draft can be humbling. However, it is also a chance for Sanders to prove himself.

Edelman further explained that Sanders has two choices. He can either feel sorry or use the situation to motivate himself.

Ad

"You could either do one thing—you can either do two things. You can sulk from this whole thing and let it affect you, or you can use it as motivation and let it drive you," the former Patriots WR mentioned. [1:03:14]

The Cleveland Browns picked up Sanders in the fifth round. Julian Edelman believes this could be a turning point for Sanders and that Coach Prime's son can move past Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and Dillon Gabriel on the depth chart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.