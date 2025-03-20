“I’d be surprised if he got outside that top 10” - Dan Orlovsky makes feelings clear on Shedeur Sanders’ draft projection

Despite some of the concerns surrounding him ahead of the NFL Draft, one former NFL quarterback doesn’t believe Shedeur Sanders will plummet down the board in April.

On the Pat McAfee Show Thursday, Dan Orlovsky, a former fifth round draft pick in 2005 with the Detroit Lions said he expects the former Colorado star will be the second quarterback off the board after Cam Ward.

“I think number two probably ends up being Shedeur Sanders somewhere. I don’t know exactly where, but I’d be surprised if he got outside that top 10 world,” Orlovsky said.

Many teams reportedly have had concerns regarding the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders. There have supposedly been questions about him having his own YouTube channel to his overconfidence, while some experts are reportedly skeptical about his ability to process elite defences that he’ll be facing in the NFL.

Howrver, many NFL analysts have also noticed Sanders’ charisma as the NFL Draft approaches.

“Shedeur Sanders’s star power is something we’ve never seen for a QB who hasn’t even been drafted yet,” said insider Dov Kleiman on X earlier this week.

In 2024, Sanders put up 4,134 yards through the air and 37 touchdowns while only tossing 10 interceptions. He won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award last year, was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, and was named the First-team All-Big 12.

Sanders’ massive improvement in 2024

Among the biggest things going for Sanders is his accuracy, with a completion percentage of 65.0 or over in every one of his college campaigns, be it at Colorado or Jackson State. He also steadily improved in numerous statistical categories in 2024.

In his first season at Colorado in 2023, his completion percentage was 69.3%, but that improved to 74% last season, a career-high. He also completed 353 passes, 55 more than he had in 2023.

Meanwhile, he threw for 904 yards more last season than in the previous one, putting up a career-high for yards through the air in 2024.

In 2023, he averaged 7.5 yards per pass, a number that jumped to 8.7 in his final college campaign. Meanwhile, his passer rating in his first season with the Buffaloes was 151.7, and in 2024, that number bumped up to 168.2.

His 10 interceptions were a career-high for him in college last year. However, in nearly every other statistical category, Sanders improved.

