"I'd be surprised" - Peter Schrager makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel's future in Browns QB room

The Cleveland Browns piled up on quarterbacks this offseason following Deshaun Watson's Achilles injury, with four active on the roster. In addition to veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, they took Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the draft.

Many are wondering which of Cleveland's four quarterbacks will be dropped when the final roster is announced. On Tuesday, ESPN NFL insider Peter Schrager offered his thoughts about it.

According to Schrager, the Browns will move on from one of their two veteran quarterbacks, and retain both Gabriel and Sanders. He is leaning more towards Pickett as the player who will play with a different team in 2025.

“I would be surprised personally if both of those veteran quarterbacks are still on the roster come Week 1, and you have the two rookies,” Schrager said, via "The Pat McAfee Show." “Usually in a situation like this, you have the two veterans go at it. One of those guys is your veteran, and then you probably keep both rookies and you dress maybe one of them.”

“You’ve got Flacco as your starter in Week 1, Shedeur or Gabriel as your backup, then you got one who’s not active, not dressed, but is obviously still on the team.”

Schrager also said that Pickett and Flacco will vie for the veteran position, with the winner expected to be named the starter for the season. He added that either Sanders or Gabriel will be the backup and the other would be the third string option.

Can the Browns possibly keep all four quarterbacks on their final roster?

The Browns might start next season with Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco on the roster, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

“Thanks in part to low base salaries and cap numbers for all of them, they can afford to keep all four from a financial standpoint, and it also makes sense from a roster building standpoint,” Cabot wrote on Monday.

All four quarterbacks will probably be retained for the duration of training camp, before further assessmetns in joint practices and preseason. Cleveland may keep all of them when it select its initial 53-man roster. However, it will depend on performance.

The potential of having four quarterbacks would likely be a lingering concern for the Browns until the trade deadline.

