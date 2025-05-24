"I only dated women that were athletic" - After having '85 kids,' Chad Johnson reveals his strategy behind procreating

Most athletes talk about their legacy in terms of trophies and awards. However, for former NFL star Chad Johnson, it starts with his children. During Wednesday's interview with Theo Von on the "This Past Weekend" podcast, Chad Johnson opened up about how he chose the mothers of his kids.
When the host questioned:
"Do you have a lot of children?" [1:48]
Johnson answered:
"Yeah, a lot. Eighty-five. I only dated women that were athletic. So my kids had a head start with that foundation of athletic ability.”
Johnson further explained that he didn’t care about looks or social media fame. What mattered most to him was athletic talent.
“I don’t care about you being a bad chick. I don’t care about you being on IG with your ass out. That’s fine. But I needed — and only dated — women that were athletic.” [2:03]
For Johnson, it was about giving them the best possible start in life, i.e. physically. And it’s already paying off. His daughter Cha'iel is now a track runner at the University of Kentucky.
That said, his self-proclaimed “85 kids” comment was likely exaggerated for comedic flair.
Johnson also talked about the risks of dating while being rich and famous. He said many people don’t date you for who you are, but for what you have.
“You’ve got to be cautious,” he told podcast host Theo. “Would you be able to get the same girl that’s with you now if you didn’t have [money and fame]? Nine times out of ten? Absolutely not.” [0:25]
Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson has eight children. His kids include Jicyra, Chad II, Chade’, Cha'iel, Savi, Florida, Serenity, and one daughter whose name has not been publicly shared.
He had his youngest daughter, Serenity, with Selling Tampa star Sharelle Rosado.
Chad Johnson takes a lot of pride in being a hands-on father
Chad Johnson may have several children, but he makes sure to be a big part of each one's lives. He talked about this during an interview on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast in February 2023.
“I’m so active with mine. You see me with mine all the time. All of ’em,” he said. “When we go somewhere, we all go as one lil’ army.”
In July 2022, Johnson posted a photo on Instagram with seven of his kids with the caption:
“Squad Goals ... i have all ages available for any event or competition of your choice.”
Looking back, Chad Johnson had an 11-season NFL career, 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and one with the New England Patriots. He was drafted 36th overall in the 2001 NFL Draft.
