The Super Bowl is just four days away, and at this time of year, players, coaches, and fans take time to look back at the season gone by. Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor delivered a touching remark about his grandmother, who died a few days back.

Speaking at the Super Bowl media availability on Wednesday morning, the Chiefs player said:

“I dedicate this game to her.”

Earlier it was reported that Taylor had lost her mother but the situation was clarified by Chiefs' safety Justin Reid.

Taylor lost his father two years prior, and now he will not have his grandmother to cheer him on. Jawaan Taylor will aim to win his first Super Bowl on Sunday, and his mother will likely be in attendance to witness it.

How did Jawaan Taylor's father die?

Jawaan Taylor at Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Seattle Seahawks

It is unknown what caused the death of the offensive tackle's grandmother. However, according to Click Orlando, his father died due to cardiac arrest, a common cause of death in the United States. According to the CDC, more than 356,000 people suffer an out-of-hospital arrest, and up to 80% of them die before reaching the hospital.

As for Taylor, the tackle of the Kansas City Chiefs will be juggling his emotions during the wind-up to Super Bowl 58.

After his father's death, Jawaan Taylor became involved in educating people about cardiac arrest and the steps to take to help save one's life. He was spotted at a CPR demonstration at a fire station in Brevard County in January 2023. With his grandmother's death, fans will wonder what, if any, activism the tackle will take against whatever took his grandmother's life.

Jawaan Taylor hopes for better than average performance in Super Bowl 58

Jawaan Taylor (center) at Kansas City Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings

Taylor will hope to raise his play in Super Bowl 58 to be above his season average. This year, the tackle played more than 1000 snaps, per PFF. During his time on the field this season, he earned a 52.0 PFF grade and had 20 penalties, or roughly one per game.

Any hold, false start, or whiff on a block could prove to be the difference in the contest between two familiar championship foes. Will Taylor get Patrick Mahomes enough time to slice and dice the San Francisco 49ers defense?