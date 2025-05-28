"I don't deserve it" - Tyreek Hill comes clean about behavioral problems potentially costing him captaincy status with Dolphins

Tyreek Hill will remain with the Miami Dolphins after a tumultuous offseason. Minutes after the 2024 season ended, the superstar wide receiver sent shockwaves through the league by stating that he was "done" in Miami, but ultimately, he'll continue with the franchise.

His behavior, however, was a topic of discussion in the upcoming months. His wife filed for divorce after a domestic dispute that had the police called. With headlines on and off the field, the wide receiver was asked by reporters during the Dolphins' OTAs if he expected to remain a team captain in 2025.

And he had a sincere, but negative, response:

"I've got to prove myself. OTAs, training camp, I've got to show up differently. The mindset's got to be different. I don't feel like I deserve it, and if I didn't get it, I wouldn't dwell on it. I wouldn't sweat it, you know what I'm saying? Because I put myself in that position."

He was also asked about his difficult offseason and gave his view on what he's trying to do to improve:

"Man, money is a crazy thing for a lot of people. At the end of the day, the truth always comes out, right? My job is to be a great father to all of my kids, and be the best player I can be, and be the best leader I can be for these guys in this locker room."

Tyreek Hill says "Bills fans have CTE" in NSFW rant on stream

The wide receiver recently made an appearance on an Adin Ross stream and held back no feelings for the Buffalo Bills. He criticized the team and their fans, even saying that members of Bills Mafia "had CTE" due to their traditional celebration of jumping through tables:

"F**k the Bills. When I used to play in Kansas City, bro, it was always 'F**k the Bills.' Every time we played against them. And we f**ked them up every time. In Miami, it's the same thing, but 10 times harder. It's f**k the Bills all day. All they want to do is jump through tables, because they've got f**king CTE. Stupid-a** fans. Their fans are stupid as hell."

Since joining the Miami Dolphins, however, playoff success has been hard to come by for Hill and the team. He defeated the Buffalo Bills multiple times in Kansas City; however, since Hill's trade in 2022, the team has not won a playoff game.

