"I didn’t burn $70M" – When C.T. Tamburello's jibe at Terrell Owens on MTV's The Challenge left The Miz stunned

In 2017, Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens appeared on a season of MTV's iconic show, "The Challenge." The series, entitled "Champs vs. Stars", had some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment facing off against "The Challenge" regulars, one being C.T. Tamburello.

During a verbal dispute between Owens and Tamburello, the former NFL wide receiver said that he didn't need to be on the show at all. That led Tamburello to say that the only reason that he was on the show was that he blew through his NFL earnings, which he claimed was $70 million.

Terrell Owens: "I didn't ask to be here"

C.T. Tamburello: "I didn't burn $70 million dollars"

Owens: And, you're point is? If you want to keep bringing up personal stuff, it's going to get personal"

Owens was speechless as the camera made its rounds across the room and caught the reaction of WWE star The Miz. He seemed very uncomfortable with the interaction and what type of response the former wide receiver would have to those comments.

Owens, however, simply asked why Tamburello had to make things personal and if he wanted to continue down that route then he would do the same.

The former wide receiver would end up leaving "The Challenge" after that altercation.

How long did Terrell Owens play in the NFL?

Terrell Owens was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 1996 NFL Draft. It wasn't until 1997 when Jerry Rice was injured, that the wide receiver saw more reps.

In 2004, after a dispute with the San Francisco 49ers that involved the team trying to trade him, he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. He signed a seven-year deal worth $49 million along with a $10 million signing bonus.

He only had a single Super Bowl appearance in Super Bowl XXXIX with the Eagles, a game in which the team lost to the New England Patriots.

After two seasons with the Eagles, he signed with the Dallas Cowboys. He spent three seasons before he was released. The Alabama-born followed it up by playing one season with the Buffalo Bills and then his final season with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, but chose not to attend and instead held his own ceremony at his alma mater UT-Chatannoga.

