  • “I didn’t leave my wife & kids to be losing to Kenny f**king Pickett”: Tom Brady’s comments resurfaces after Raiders trade for backup QB

“I didn’t leave my wife & kids to be losing to Kenny f**king Pickett”: Tom Brady’s comments resurfaces after Raiders trade for backup QB

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Aug 26, 2025 16:15 GMT
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

Tom Brady will have to face a moment from his past after the Las Vegas Raiders traded for another quarterback on Monday. The former seven-time Super Bowl champion and minority owner for the Raiders now has Kenny Pickett on the team’s roster, with the club acquiring him in a trade from the Cleveland Browns. As part of the deal, the Browns received a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft.

Brady came out of retirement to play one final season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, and a video of a fiery speech he made in a Week 6 game against Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers has resurfaced on social media. In the video, Brady is seen shouting at his teammates on the sidelines, saying:

“I didn’t leave my wife and kids to be losing to Kenny f**king Pickett.”
At the time, the Steelers were beating the Bucs 10-6 in the second quarter. Pittsburgh went on to win that game 20-18 with Pickett going 11/18 for 67 yards and a touchdown. Brady completed 25 of his 40 passes on that occasion, with one TD.

Pickett, a former first-round pick with the Steelers, spent last season as the Philadelphia Eagles' backup to Jalen Hurts in their run to the Super Bowl title. He joined the Cleveland Browns in the off-season in a heated battle with Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders and Joe Flacco for the starting job. In the end, Flacco was named the starter.

Pickett’s role with the Raiders

While Pickett came to Cleveland with the hopes of being a starting quarterback, his move to Vegas likely won’t change that.

The former University of Pittsburgh QB is likely to be a second-stringer in Vegas after Aidan O’Connell’s injury, with Geno Smith being the #1. The Raiders have been adding depth to their offense, with Pickett, while also signing Amari Cooper to a one-year deal on Monday, a wide receiver they originally drafted in 2015 when the franchise was in Oakland.

Both are expected to be depth pieces for first-year head coach Pete Carroll, with Smith starting and Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers being his primary pass catchers.

Pickett, though, might be a solid insurance policy for the Raiders should Smith go down, having started 25 games in his NFL career.

In 2024, the Raiders finished 27th in offensive yards per game (303.2). They begin the regular season on Sunday against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

About the author
Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Twitter icon

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Edited by Joel Lefevre
