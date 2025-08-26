“I didn’t leave my wife & kids to be losing to Kenny f**king Pickett”: Tom Brady’s comments resurfaces after Raiders trade for backup QB

Tom Brady will have to face a moment from his past after the Las Vegas Raiders traded for another quarterback on Monday. The former seven-time Super Bowl champion and minority owner for the Raiders now has Kenny Pickett on the team’s roster, with the club acquiring him in a trade from the Cleveland Browns. As part of the deal, the Browns received a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft.Brady came out of retirement to play one final season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, and a video of a fiery speech he made in a Week 6 game against Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers has resurfaced on social media. In the video, Brady is seen shouting at his teammates on the sidelines, saying:“I didn’t leave my wife and kids to be losing to Kenny f**king Pickett.”At the time, the Steelers were beating the Bucs 10-6 in the second quarter. Pittsburgh went on to win that game 20-18 with Pickett going 11/18 for 67 yards and a touchdown. Brady completed 25 of his 40 passes on that occasion, with one TD.Pickett, a former first-round pick with the Steelers, spent last season as the Philadelphia Eagles' backup to Jalen Hurts in their run to the Super Bowl title. He joined the Cleveland Browns in the off-season in a heated battle with Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders and Joe Flacco for the starting job. In the end, Flacco was named the starter.Pickett’s role with the RaidersWhile Pickett came to Cleveland with the hopes of being a starting quarterback, his move to Vegas likely won’t change that.The former University of Pittsburgh QB is likely to be a second-stringer in Vegas after Aidan O’Connell’s injury, with Geno Smith being the #1. The Raiders have been adding depth to their offense, with Pickett, while also signing Amari Cooper to a one-year deal on Monday, a wide receiver they originally drafted in 2015 when the franchise was in Oakland.Both are expected to be depth pieces for first-year head coach Pete Carroll, with Smith starting and Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers being his primary pass catchers.Pickett, though, might be a solid insurance policy for the Raiders should Smith go down, having started 25 games in his NFL career.In 2024, the Raiders finished 27th in offensive yards per game (303.2). They begin the regular season on Sunday against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.