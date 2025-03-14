“I didn’t pay him” - Davante Adams clears air on taking Puka Nacua’s jersey number after $46,000,000 move to Rams

New Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams has revealed that he did not ask fellow Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua to switch jersey numbers this offseason.

Throughout their whole NFL careers, both Adams and Nacua have only ever worn jersey No. 17. However, when Adams signed a two-year, $46 million contract with the Rams this offseason, it became clear that either Adams or Nacua would no longer be wearing the coveted number next season and beyond.

On Tuesday, the Rams announced on social media that Nacua would be changing to his college No. 12 starting next season. An image of the two players smiling about the situation was then released on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Adams revealed during his Rams introductory press conference that he did not pay nor even ask Nacua to switch from his No. 17.

"I didn't even talk to [Nacua] about it,” Adams said. “I think it was his plan to change to 12. I don't know when, but I know that before I even knew for sure if I was headed to L.A., he was already talking about wearing [No.] 12.

"For everybody out there that wants to hate me for making them buy new jerseys, I did not tell him. I didn't pay him. I didn't do anything. That was out of the kindness of his heart and he wore it in college so I guess it made sense.”

Nacua wore No. 12 while playing for the BYU Cougars.

The duo of Davante Adams and Puka Nacua is elite

Despite one of the two players needing to change their number, there appears to be no negativity or frustration around the situation. On the field, Adams and Nacua are expected to be one of the best receiving duos in the league.

Adams is a good route runner, has strong hands and has a high football IQ. Meanwhile, Nacua is physical and tough, great after the catch and a top-tier route runner.

Last season, Adams had 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns, while Nacua amassed 79 receptions for 990 yards and three touchdowns.

With star quarterback Matthew Stafford passing the ball to both individuals, as well as running back Kyren Williams providing another dimension to the Rams offense, LA looks to be firmly in the playoff and Super Bowl contention in the next campaign.

