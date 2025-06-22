“I don’t care what they say”: Tyreek Hill vows to keep Jalen Ramsey in Miami amid Dolphins trade rumors

Tyreek Hill's saga with the Miami Dolphins appears to be in the past after a 2024 NFL season full of rumors and speculations. Now that his future is sorted, the wide receiver is shifting his focus to another saga.

Jalen Ramsey and the Dolphins mutually agreed to find a trade partner earlier this offseason. However, Hill isn't ready to see the Super Bowl champion cornerback leave the franchise.

While multiple teams have been linked with a move for him, Hill expressed his desire to keep him as a teammate. The wide receiver shared a video of his Saturday appearance at Fanatics Fest, where he revealed his plans.

"I'm going to hangout with Ramsey today, so I'm going to get him back," Hill said. "Full-court press, I'm getting him, Ramsey, back in a Dolphins jersey.

"I don't care what they say — tampering, whatever — we need Ramsey. He's a dog. He's one of the best corners in the league, man. Great leader, great teammate too, though. That's what he doesn't get a lot of credit for. We just need him on the Dolphins, man."

Ramsey played 17 games in 2024, his second season with Miami. He recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions and one sack for the 8-9 Dolphins. They have renewed expectations heading into the 2025 campaign, but still have issues to address, starting with the Ramsey situation.

Hill is focused on having a good season after a poor performance last year. It included the absence of Tua Tagovailoa due to a concussion, and Hill's lack of consistency.

Tyreek Hill claps back at IShowSpeed over racing challenge

Tyreek Hill has had a busy offseason. After Noah Lyles called off their one-on-one race, a new opponent showed up. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver also taunted YouTube star iShowSpeed following his four consecutive wins over social media celebrity Ashton Hall earlier this month.

While giving props to Speed, Hill said he's the better runner.

"Speed, you the man, but you still can't beat me and stop ducking me, dawg," Hill said on June 15. "I'm waiting on my turn."

Kay Adams also asked the former Super Bowl champion about the possibility of testing his velocity against the athletic streamer.

"We all know that Speed cannot race me," Hill said on Saturday, via Fanatics. "But it's levels to this, man. He has seen what I finna do to Noah Lyles. Noah Lyles is ducking me, too. So Speed, it's levels to this sh*t."

Speed has yet to respond to Hill's comments.

