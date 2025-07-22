"I don’t even recognize this girl anymore": Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Lenee breaks down in tears in viral video while reflecting on her growth

A crying video of Travis Hunter's wife, Leanna Lenee, went viral this week as the Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver is gearing up for his rookie season in the NFL.On Monday, a TikTok video of his wife was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by The Art of Dialogue.As reported by Sports Illustrated, the video was from last December, and Lenee shared it to explain how much she has grown. Lenee had deactivated her social media accounts after facing backlash from fans over her relationship with Hunter.She shared the TikTok with a long message.&quot;I wish I could go back and hug December me, because oh baby, God was about to change your heart in the most important and beautiful way. I don't even recognize the girl anymore,&quot; she wrote.&quot;The amount you can grown and develop in just 6 months of devoting your life to Jesus and getting away from the shackles of the world and social media is truly astounding. I wish the peace I found within Jesus on everyone who reads this. Your identity in him matters, not how people choose to perceive you.&quot;Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in May. She shared a glimpse of the wedding on her Instagram on May 27 with an emotional caption in which she talked about their relationship. She wrote:&quot;On 02/26/2022 you first asked me to be your girlfriend. Now 3.5 years later, on 05/24/2025, I became your wife. You make me the happiest woman on this planet and I am so excited to spend forever with you.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTravis Hunter’s wife shares glimpse of their vacation ahead of training campThe NFL stars are gearing up for their training camp after their memorable time during the offseason. Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee, also made the best of the time and enjoyed a vacation.In an Instagram post on July 10, Lenee shared a few snaps of their outing with a short caption.&quot;Just me &amp; you &amp; another country we’ve never been to,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe shared a selfie with her husband, followed by another snap of them posing by the beachside in matching white outfits.