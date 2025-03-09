"I don’t get it" - Bill Simmons sounds off on Patriots' failed Ronnie Stanley pursuit after $60,000,000 extension with Ravens 

The New England Patriots are heading into free agency with $125 million in cap space and were keen on opening their spending splurge on left tackle Ronnie Stanley. According to Mass Live, the Baltimore Ravens star was on top of the team's wishlist, as they wanted to beef up the offensive line to help quarterback Drake Maye thrive.

However, the Patriots' pursuit of the two-time Pro Bowler ended before it commenced as the Ravens handed him a three-year, $60 million extension to fend off suitors before free agency opened on Monday.

NFL analyst and Boston native Bill Simmons was irked about the Patriots losing out on their top target and wondered how a team with $10.8 million in cap space beat a team with $125 million to spend on players. He voiced his frustration on X, writing:

"RIP Ronnie Stanley to the Pats. 2025 NFL free agency - when having tons of cap space doesn’t matter cuz everyone else apparently has unlimited cap space. Even teams paying 50m a year at QB. I don’t get it."

Patriots to target top free-agent wide receiver

Losing out on Ronnie Stanley was a massive blow to the Patriots' plan of upgrading the offense. However, they'll not stand still as they reportedly have another move in the pipeline. According to team insider Mike Giardi, the Patriots are eyeing Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Chris Godwin:

"Per league sources, Chris Godwin will be incredibly sought after, assuming he gets to free agency. Patriots are expected to be the driver there. It's gonna cost more money than you would have thought (think in excess of $25 million per) despite the season-ending injury."

He added that teams believe signing the wide receiver would cost $20-22 million a year. However, suitors like the Patriots will have to move swiftly, as the Buccaneers are not keen on letting him leave.

Godwin suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 7, but teams seemingly aren't worried about the lingering effects of that ailment and are confident he'll have a stellar year in 2025. The Patriots have already missed out on their top target and will hope that Tampa Bay doesn't reach an agreement with the wide receiver before free agency commences on Monday.

