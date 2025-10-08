  • home icon
  "I don't know what that was": Browns' Jerry Jeudy opens up on if time with Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett was a waste

"I don’t know what that was": Browns' Jerry Jeudy opens up on if time with Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett was a waste

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Oct 08, 2025 20:33 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy doesn't know what to make of his time with quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett now that they're no longer with the team.

Jeudy was asked whether or not he believes that his time with the two signal-callers was a "waste of time" now that neither is with the team anymore. Jeudy was reluctant to call it a waste of time but admittedly didn't know what to make of it exactly.

“I wouldn’t say it was a waste of time. I don’t know what that was. I’m pretty sure everyone thought they would still be here but things change.”
Cleveland signed Flacco back in April to a one-year, $4 million deal to bring him back to the team as its starting quarterback. The Browns also traded for Pickett in March to help bolster their quarterback room, with Deshaun Watson lost to injury. After drafting both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, the quarterback room began to look a bit crowded heading into the season.

Thus, Pickett was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Flacco was left to serve as the starter for Cleveland to kick off 2025. However, after some major struggles at the helm of the offense, posting 815 passing yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions for a 27.6 QBR (ranked 31st in the league), Flacco was benched in favor of Gabriel.

Yesterday, Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick while Joe Burrow sits on IR.

A new chapter at quarterback for Cleveland......again

NFL: London Games-Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn
NFL: London Games-Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn

While Gabriel performed well in his debut as the Browns' starter, it wasn't enough to get past the Minnesota Vikings. Gabriel completed 19 of 33 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Despite this, the Vikings bested the Browns in London with a final score of 21-17, spoiling the rookie quarterback's NFL debut as a starter.

Now, Gabriel will continue to lead the charge as the Browns prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a division rivalry game this weekend on the road. The Aaron Rodgers-led Steelers have been performing well, with a record of 3-1 on the year, which places them firmly in first place in the AFC North division standings.

A Week Six test against a hot team, on the road, against a divisional opponent will certainly give the rookie all he can handle in his second NFL start. It will be interesting to see if he can overcome the odds to achieve his first victory as the newly-crowned starter in Cleveland.

Edited by Jon-Anthony Fuentes
