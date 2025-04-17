“I don’t like parties” - Travis Hunter makes feelings known about his nightlife

Ahead of getting picked in the 2025 NFL Draft, Travis Hunter is getting more attention than ever. While many young athletes of his age prefer fame and parties that come with it, Hunter has a completely different outlook.
In an interview with Sports Illustrated on Wednesday, the college football star shared a surprising fact: he doesn’t like going out.
“I don’t like parties,” he said. “I don’t like doing nothing else but playing video games, football, chilling with the family, fishing.”
Last year, he went fishing with professional angler Matt Becker on a lake in Florida. Becker was impressed.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
“The man definitely has a love for bass fishing,” Becker said via Sports Illustrated. “It was super cool to see his passion for it. He started smack-talking instantly—I could tell he’s the ultimate competitor. If he focused on fishing as much as football, he could be a tournament angler.”
Looking back, the Colorado Buffaloes star grew up fishing in canals and ponds in Florida. He says his best ever was a 12-pound fish!
He knows how to throw his fishing line just right and can tell where fish might be hiding in the water. He’s smart about picking the right bait and noticing how the weather affects the fish.
Travis Hunter claps back at critics as questions rise about his two-way future
Travis Hunter’s name is all over TV and internet these days.
Every morning, before many people are even awake, Hunter’s face is on the screen. Football experts argue about whether he’ll be a better wide receiver or cornerback. They call him “Two-Way Travis” because he plays both positions and pulls them off well.
Even with all this attention, Hunter stays calm.
“It’s a blessing to have people debate about me, but it doesn’t change anything that I’m going to do,” the 21-year-old said. “People are only talking about me because my name is hot, so they don’t know where I came from, don’t know where I grew up. They don’t understand my story. I just let people talk.”
Talking about Hunter's childhood, Hunter grew up in a tough part of Boynton Beach, Florida.
His dad, Travis Hunter Sr., was a good football player too. He had Travis Jr. when he was young and encouraged him to play the game with heart. His mom, Ferrante Edmonds, made a big decision when Hunter was a teenage. She moved the family to a suburb near Atlanta, hoping for a better life.
That move helped Travis Hunter grow, both on and off the field. Life didn’t get easy, but it gave him a better chance, and he made the most of it.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place