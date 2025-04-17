“I don’t like parties” - Travis Hunter makes feelings known about his nightlife

Ahead of getting picked in the 2025 NFL Draft, Travis Hunter is getting more attention than ever. While many young athletes of his age prefer fame and parties that come with it, Hunter has a completely different outlook.

Ad

In an interview with Sports Illustrated on Wednesday, the college football star shared a surprising fact: he doesn’t like going out.

“I don’t like parties,” he said. “I don’t like doing nothing else but playing video games, football, chilling with the family, fishing.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Last year, he went fishing with professional angler Matt Becker on a lake in Florida. Becker was impressed.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“The man definitely has a love for bass fishing,” Becker said via Sports Illustrated. “It was super cool to see his passion for it. He started smack-talking instantly—I could tell he’s the ultimate competitor. If he focused on fishing as much as football, he could be a tournament angler.”

Ad

Looking back, the Colorado Buffaloes star grew up fishing in canals and ponds in Florida. He says his best ever was a 12-pound fish!

He knows how to throw his fishing line just right and can tell where fish might be hiding in the water. He’s smart about picking the right bait and noticing how the weather affects the fish.

Travis Hunter claps back at critics as questions rise about his two-way future

Travis Hunter’s name is all over TV and internet these days.

Ad

Every morning, before many people are even awake, Hunter’s face is on the screen. Football experts argue about whether he’ll be a better wide receiver or cornerback. They call him “Two-Way Travis” because he plays both positions and pulls them off well.

Even with all this attention, Hunter stays calm.

“It’s a blessing to have people debate about me, but it doesn’t change anything that I’m going to do,” the 21-year-old said. “People are only talking about me because my name is hot, so they don’t know where I came from, don’t know where I grew up. They don’t understand my story. I just let people talk.”

Ad

Talking about Hunter's childhood, Hunter grew up in a tough part of Boynton Beach, Florida.

His dad, Travis Hunter Sr., was a good football player too. He had Travis Jr. when he was young and encouraged him to play the game with heart. His mom, Ferrante Edmonds, made a big decision when Hunter was a teenage. She moved the family to a suburb near Atlanta, hoping for a better life.

That move helped Travis Hunter grow, both on and off the field. Life didn’t get easy, but it gave him a better chance, and he made the most of it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field, with publications such as The Sports Rush, Pinkvilla, Odds Scanner, Hindustan Times Digital Streams, Thrillophillia.com, and Trade Brains.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place