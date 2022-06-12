"I don’t mean to talk or be a diva" - Tyreek Hill speaks out on how times in Kansas with Patrick Mahomes and the offense forced him out to join Dolphins

Tyreek Hill has been blazing up and down football fields since 2016. As a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, the wide receiver, who is also known as "the Cheetah," helped lead the team to a Super Bowl championship in 2020 and a second consecutive appearance the following season.

Now that Hill has taken his talents to the Miami Dolphins, he’s talking candidly about some of the reasons he made the choice to leave Mahomes and company behind in the debut episode of his podcast. One of those reasons, as far as he was concerned, was a serious lack of targets. He said:

“If teams are gonna give us favorable one-on-one matches against their best corner, I don’t see why teams don’t utilize their best receiver. And that’s where probably like me and the Chiefs fell apart right there. When I’m like, yo, I don’t mean to talk or be a diva in some situation, but can I see the pill some time, please? Just give me the ball, please.”

Hill went on to say that winning was top priority.

“I don’t care about notoriety though,” Hill said. “I don’t care about none of that. . . . The only thing I care about is respect within the building. Notoriety outside the building, I don’t care about none of that, man. Because none of that ain’t gonna win us games on Sunday. . . . This is what I want inside the building."

Hill wants to strike fear in his opponents.

"I want the head coach to know that, on Sundays, defenses fear Tyreek Hill. That’s what I want the head coach to know. And the head coach do know that, though. He know that, without the Cheetah on the field, he know that, ‘Hey, Pat, you’re gonna have a long day today.'”

Miami Dolphins @MiamiDolphins



Coach McDaniel dives into "Everyone involved, this is their dream."Coach McDaniel dives into @TheFishTank81 . Full episode drops next week! "Everyone involved, this is their dream."Coach McDaniel dives into @TheFishTank81. Full episode drops next week! https://t.co/xw5EAHgy0s

Tyreek Hill hopes to be targeted in Miami even more than he was with the Chiefs

Despite the fact that Hill hauled in 111 receptions for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns last season, he went down to Miami for more targets. Whether or not he will get those targets is another story altogether. Jalen Waddle will be lining up opposite Hill, and this could be beneficial, freeing up the Cheetah from possible double teams.

