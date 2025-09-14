"I don’t see that happening": Ex-NFL scout brutally shuts down Shedeur Sanders trade buzz 

There is growing speculation that some NFL teams might trade for quarterback Shedeur Sanders. However, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly dismissed such talk.Kelly shared a video of Sanders' performance vs the Rams on his X account. He completed 3 of 6 passes for 14 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He was sacked five times and fumbled once.He explained why he believes a trade is unlikely, citing his poor throwing speed, preseason performance and concerns around discipline.&quot;There’s some talk out there that 'this team' or 'that team' should trade for Shedeur Sanders,&quot; he said. &quot;As a former NFL Scout, I don’t see that happening.&quot;I can’t see any team that passed on him for four rounds in April looking at his 2 speeding tickets since in June, looking at the fact he had the slowest time to throw of any quarterback in the league during the preseason (ranked No. 105 out of 105 at 3.96 seconds per PFF), and watching this film against the Rams in his last outing and saying to themselves, 'Let’s go get him.'&quot;Shedeur Sanders, drafted 144th by the Cleveland Browns, has struggled to secure a significant role on the team. The Browns' quarterback depth chart is crowded, with veteran Joe Flacco and rookie Dillon Gabriel ahead of Sanders.Meanwhile, Kenny Pickett was traded to the Raiders and Tyler Huntley was released last month. This allowed Sanders to make the 53-man roster.Sanders, Gabriel and practice squad quarterback Bailey Zappe have been running Cleveland’s scout team in practice, quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave confirmed Friday.“It’s exciting because those guys take pride in preparing the defense,” Musgrave said. “They focus on replicating the opponent’s offense and connecting any plays they run to our game plan, giving them a chance to contribute in multiple ways.”Ravens planned to draft Shedeur Sanders, but he declined, sources sayThe Baltimore Ravens were planning to draft Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round with the No. 141 pick, league sources told ESPN. However, Sanders made it clear to Baltimore that he did not want to be drafted by the Ravens. He preferred a team where he could have a better chance to play sooner.Sanders knew Lamar Jackson, a two-time MVP, would remain Baltimore’s starting quarterback.“He did not want to be on a roster with Lamar Jackson, where he wouldn’t have a chance to play anytime soon,” league sources said.As a result, the Ravens drafted offensive lineman Carson Vinson instead. The Cleveland Browns traded up three picks later to select Sanders at No. 144.