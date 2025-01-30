“I don’t think I have the arm strength” - Tom Brady reveals $90,000,000 star who could pose a problem for him at 47

Tom Brady discussed Dolphins' speedster Tyreek Hill during a recent Fanatics interview. The retired quarterback opened up about his current physical limitations with refreshing honesty.

Brady's comments came in response to news about Hill's participation in the upcoming Fanatics festival. Hill, who signed a three-year, $90 million contract with the Miami Dolphins, has been making headlines recently for both his on-field performances and off-field statements.

On Jan. 30, 2025, during an interview promoting the Fanatics festival, scheduled for June 20-22 at NYC's Javits Center, Brady addressed the prospect of throwing to Hill:

"I don't think I have the arm strength anymore for a guy like that, that's the problem," said Brady.

Meanwhile, Tyreek Hill recently expressed frustration over missing the playoffs for the first time in his nine-year NFL career. According to ESPN (Jan 26, 2025), Tyreek Hill's production notably declined in 2024, recording 959 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 81 catches.

Elite receivers shape Tom Brady's legacy and Tyreek Hill's season

Tom Brady's career has been defined by partnerships with exceptional receivers. His most notable connection was with Randy Moss during the Patriots' perfect regular season in 2007. That year, Moss hauled in 98 catches for 1,498 yards and set an NFL record with 23 receiving touchdowns.

Before Moss's arrival, Brady worked with reliable targets like Troy Brown and Deion Branch. The Patriots' offense reached new heights in 2007 when they added Moss and Wes Welker. The arrival of Julian Edelman (2009) and Rob Gronkowski (2010) further enhanced their offensive capabilities.

Tyreek Hill's 2024 season was hampered by a torn wrist ligament, as reported to ESPN's Lisa Salters in November. Despite doctors recommending season-ending surgery, Hill chose to play through the injury. His determination was evident when he told local reporters that he'd consider surgery during the offseason.

Hill averaged an impressive 56.4 receiving yards per game in 2024, even that marked his lowest output since his rookie season in 2016.

The upcoming Fanatics festival in NYC promises to bring together NFL legends and current stars. Brady's candid comment offers a glimpse into his self-aware perspective on the physical toll of nearly three decades in professional football.

