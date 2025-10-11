  • home icon
  "I don't want to take it for granted": Bengals QB Joe Flacco makes feelings known on refusing to retire at age 40

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 11, 2025 21:55 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
“I don’t want to take it for granted”: Bengals QB Joe Flacco makes feelings known on refusing to retire at age 40 (Credit: IMAGN)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco explained why he is still playing at age 40, when most of his peers were already done and embarked on different journeys when they were even younger. After a magical 2023 season with the Cleveland Browns, he returned to the team in the offseason to become the veteran presence in the quarterback room.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Flacco was asked why he stays active when many of his peers were done at his age. The former Super Bowl champion explained that he's a big competitor and doesn't want to take the opportunity to be a professional player for granted.

“I just feel like I have a lot to offer to a football team," Flacco said. "I feel like I've put in a lot of work my whole life to get to this point, and just in terms of playing in the NFL in general. I hopefully will have a long life when I'm done, but you only get a chance to play in the NFL once.
"I feel like I've worked really hard to be a guy that gets to play in the NFL, and I don't want to take that for granted. I still feel like I can play the game at a high level, and I want to be able to look at myself in the mirror when I'm 50 years old and be able to say that I gave it everything that I had.”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Joe Flacco had a rocky second tenure with the Browns, going 93 of 160 for 815 and two touchdowns against six interceptions and nine sacks in four games. He was benched after four games in favor of Dillon Gabriel, who started against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.

Joe Flacco shares expectations with Bengals

Joe Flacco also touched on his expectations for the remainder of the season, as he can give the Bengals the chance to stay afloat in the playoff race.

"I sure hope so," he said. "That's what I play for, is to win football games and help everybody be at their best. And I hope I can come in here and give these guys my best and elevate us as much as I possibly can and see if we can win a few football games."

Cincinnati will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, trying to return to the .500 mark against the only team Flacco beat in the 2025 season.

