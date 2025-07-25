  • home icon
"I don't even know what to call it": Davante Adams reveals true feelings after training with Puka Nacua

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Published Jul 25, 2025 18:04 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Rams Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Davante Adams really seems to be enjoying his time working with Puka Nacua in Los Angeles thus far.

Adams, the newest addition to the Rams' wide receiving corps this offseason, spoke on "Up & Adams" on Friday to divulge what his time with his new team has been like. Specifically, working alongside Nacua. The veteran wideout praised Nacua's ability to take the advice given to him and apply it without a hitch.

"I feel, like, if I respected him then, like, I don't even know what to call it at this point. And a lot of it is, obviously, what I've seen before from, we can do on the field, but just him as a person, him as a young receiver, you know, just being an open vessel and truly like the look in his eyes.
"Like, when I'm talking to him, you know, it's, like, literally I can just see him just receiving the information and really trying to process it to do good things with it. And that's all I ask for in a young player, especially one that has the potential like what he has is just maximize it."
Adams was brought in to replace Cooper Kupp, who Los Angeles released this past offseason before scooping up the ex-Green Bay Packer on a two-year $44 million deal.

Can Davante Adams help propel Los Angeles back to a Super Bowl?

NFL: Los Angeles Rams Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Rams Training Camp - Source: Imagn

After releasing Cooper Kupp, who had struggled with injuries for the past several seasons, Los Angeles opted to sign Davante Adams in the offseason to replace the void left behind by their longtime number one pass-catcher. Adams enters his first season with the Rams after a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 85 catches for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns.

Adams split his 2024 season between time with the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets, the latter of whom he was traded to to reunite with former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The project didn't work out as hoped, leading to the Jets releasing Adams amidst their apparent rebuild this year.

Now, Adams will join Nacua in the receivers' room, hoping to help the team get further than the divisional-round slot they managed to reach in 2024. Adams and the Rams open up their 2025 season against the Houston Texans on September 7.

