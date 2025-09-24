"I f*cking hate that": Jason Kelce slams NFL's expanded jersey number rules after Micah Parsons' rocks 1 with Packers

Philadelphia Eagles icon Jason Kelce isn't a fan of the NFL's expanded jersey numbers, a change implemented by the league ahead of the 2021 season. This allowed certain position groups to wear numbers that were unfamiliar to them in the past.

At the same time the league implemented this change, Micah Parsons was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 12 overall pick. The defensive end/linebacker opted to wear the No. 11 on his jersey. After his blockbuster trade to the Green Bay Packers, Parsons switched to No. 1, a number last donned by Curly Lambeau, a religious figure among Packers fans.

During this week's edition of "New Heights," Kelce didn't mince words when explaining his feelings toward the expanded numbers.

"I like looking at a jersey and knowing without f---ing knowing the guy what position that guy played. There was something about the number signifying the position you played," Kelce said.

Jason Kelce referred to Parsons with his comments, but still praised the Packers' defensive star for his performances.

"I f---ing hate that the NFL changed the rule for defensive linemen. I used to love these iconic numbers that defensive ends used to wear, linebackers used to wear. Now, I see a (defensive end) and he’s wearing No. 1 or No. 11. I shouldn’t be calling out No. 11. He’s a f---ing good player," Kelce said

Wearing short numbers was common for Micah Parsons since his college days. When he defended the Penn State Nittany Lions, he wore No. 11, the number he continued to wear in the NFL.

Jason Kelce slams NFL coaches after Leonardo DiCaprio's comments

Jason Kelce was strikingly vocal in this week's episode of his podcast. As actor Leonardo DiCaprio joined the show, he wanted to know if NFL players were allowed room for creativity or if whatever coaches said was law. The question received a strong response from Kelce.

"There are some a*sholes out there, man," Kelce said. "I've liked in some capacity, every coach I've ever played for. There's things you like every single one of them, and there's things that you wish were different.

"But I just I, I've been a part of the micromanaging coaches that want everything done their way militaristic and yeah, I just don't think that that leads to much creative like it just doesn't ever become what it the maximum potential that it could be."

Every week, Kelce seems to be more comfortable in his broadcasting career.

