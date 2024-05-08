"I don't f**king get it": Jason Kelce questions roast comedy as brother Travis Kelce hypes Tom Brady's Netflix special

The roast of Tom Brady has penetrated every conversation of daily life. So it should not come as a surprise that one of the most successful football siblings Jason and Travis Kelce, have delivered their interesting take on the Netflix special.

Brady’s roast was streamed live on the streaming platform with a runtime of more than 3 hours. The show boasted more than 20 comedians, actors, and Brady’s ex-teammates taking up the mic to roast him. Netflix named the special ‘The Greatest Roast of all time’ and it lived up to its billing.

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason enjoyed the Brady roast show but also shared his doubts about the entire format. On their weekly podcast, ‘New Heights’, the 2018 Super Bowl winner said:

“I mean, it was pure entertainment. And I'm really happy they did it. But I do not want I don't I just do not get the roasts. I don't understand why people do. I really don't f**king get it.”

Jason Kelce then continued as he roasted the format of the roast itself. He said:

“I don't get why people do roasts. I don't get why this thing, ‘My family is ruined. It's so funny. Everyone's laughing It's great. Yeah, we're having fun, right?’”

On the other hand, younger brother Travis Kelce not only enjoyed the Tom Brady roast but is a fan of the entire genre as well. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said:

“That was unbelievable, first off. Everybody involved, hats off. I'd been in tears the whole like...last day. Just watching the clips and everything."

“Listen, I'm in on all of it," he added.

Travis Kelce praises everyone involved in the Tom Brady roast

Not only did the three-time Super Bowl winner have an entertaining viewing experience, Travis Kelce recognized the hard part of being up on the stage as well. He congratulated everyone for not taking it too seriously and said:

“I commend everybody because nobody seemed to get like, their feelings hurt. Everybody was just kinda having fun with it.”

Travis Kelce has been a long-time admirer of the roast format, and even participated as a judge on one roast battle in 2016, as per Vulture.

