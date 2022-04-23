"I don't feel bad"- NFL analyst defends his blunt Russell Wilson chubby statement

Russell Wilson is one of the top stories of the NFL offseason after he was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. That means anyone and everyone is talking about him when given the chance.

John Middlekauf is an NFL analyst who made some waves recently when he discussed the new Broncos signal-caller. To keep it simple, he said the Broncos new quarterback was chubby. The comment wasn't egregious, but it still gained some traction on social media.

He has since tried to walk back those comments by making a joke about the entire situation.

"I just said Russell looks chubby. Again, chubby people are allowed to make fun of other chubby people, just like bald people are allowed to make fun of other bald people, so I don't feel bad, but to me, he looks a little chubby. I can get chubby, too."

So Middlekauf tried to calm the situation by declaring that he is chubby, as well, thus he is able to say the same about other people. Apparently, the same is true about him being bald and being able to discuss other bald people. This should end what was a humourous storyline to begin with from someone seeking ratings on a podcast.

Russell WIlson has nothing to worry about

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

Wilson is a professional quarterback, but it is possible that he put on a few pounds during the offseason. But he won't end up caring given the fact that he got his wish to leave Seattle after years of drama within the organization. He is now on a Denver team that is thrilled to have him as they try to reclaim the glory that was once there when Peyton Manning was running the show.

Denver Broncos @Broncos



GM George Paton on what they’ll do on Day 1 of the “That first day, we’ll watch @DangeRussWilson highlights.”GM George Paton on what they’ll do on Day 1 of the #NFLDraft “That first day, we’ll watch @DangeRussWilson highlights.” 😂GM George Paton on what they’ll do on Day 1 of the #NFLDraft: https://t.co/sIiMPjvhJl

So let's say Middlekauf is right, and the quarterback did get chubby. Ultimately, this is a funny, little anecdote that the quarterback won't care about. He is also someone who can likely drop a few pounds in the span of a few days once he is ready to.

His sole focus now has shifted to winning a Super Bowl in Denver. And if he does so carrying a few extra pounds, as Middlekauf claims, no one is going to notice or care. Everyone may add a few pounds during the ensuing celebration.

