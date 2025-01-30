"I feel like I'm having a manic episode" - Kylie Kelce makes feelings clear on backing Eagles vs Travis Kelce ahead of Super Bowl 59

Kylie Kelce made her feelings clear about whom she would be cheering for in Super Bowl 59. Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs have secured their spot in the prestigious NFL championship, and they will be playing against Jason Kelce's former team Philadelphia Eagles.

The biggest dilemma is for Kylie as to whether to cheer for her husband's former team or to support her brother-in-law's present team. On her "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce" podcast, she opened up about her choice and acknowledged how difficult it was for her to pick one. She said:

“Any other week when I see Chiefs fans, I will tell them ‘Go Chiefs.’ I will not be saying that for the next two weeks. I can’t bring myself to do it because then it feels as though I’m actively wishing it against … yeah. No. Can’t. This is hard."

Kylie further reflected on her complex situation, saying:

"I don’t like this. I’m not having fun. I’m having fun independently. I’m having fun as an Eagles fan. I’m having fun as a Travis fan. It’s hard. This is hard. I don’t like it. But also it’s very exciting but I’m mad about it. I feel like I’m having a manic episode.”

Notably, Kylie Kelce's husband Jason played for the Eagles throughout his career before retirement from the NFL in 2023. He won the Super Bowl LII.

Kylie Kelce reveals to have special "Go Uncle Trav" T-shirts for Super Bowl 59

Kylie also said that her kids will wear special T-shirts cheering for Travis Kelce at Super Bowl 59. Speaking of her plans for the Chiefs and Eagles game, Kylie said (via Athlon Sports):

"Ultimately, the plan is to go to the game and to cheer. I will say, we have made moves to get the girls ‘Go Uncle Trav’ shirts because they love their uncle and of course they love cheering him on. And to be fair, they love cheering on the birds too, but he our family and I want to make sure that the girls feel included."

Jason Kelce also reflected on whom he would be cheering for in the upcoming game between the Eagles and Chiefs. In the January 29 episode of "New Heights," the former Eagles center player said (at 0.54):

"I would be lying if I said I don't want the Eagles to win, but I also want Travis Kelce to win. So that's a long-winded way of saying I just wanna see a good football game, and whoever wins, I'm gonna be happy for that guy."

Notably, the Eagles and Chiefs previously faced each other in Super Bowl 57 in 2023, when the latter won the game. The Chiefs are in contention to win their third consecutive Super Bowl in 2025.

