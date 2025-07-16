"I feel like I’m stealing" - Puka Nacua makes feelings known about playing with All-Pro Davante Adams in loaded Rams WR room

This offseason, the Los Angeles Rams signed All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to a two year contract worth $46 million. The deal includes $26 million of fully guaranteed money upon the signing of the contract.

Now only a short time away from training camp and the 2025 season, fellow Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has revealed how excited he is to play alongside Adams for the next few years. Nacua praised Adams, calling him an all-time great, and outlined how lucky he has been so far in his career to have been able to play with Adams, QB Matthew Stafford, WR Cooper Kupp, and head coach Sean McVay.

The quotes by Nacua were transcribed by NBC NFL analyst Michael David Smith in an article published to 'Pro Football Talk' on July 16. The article in full can be found using the following link.

"Davante, as soon as he stepped into the facility has been fantastic... The ability to learn the game from another all-time great has been, I feel like I’m stealing. I’m like a kid in the candy store. I’ve had Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp and now Davante Adams. My life is pretty good, I can’t complain too much. It’s gonna be fun." Nacua said.

Can the Los Angeles Rams compete for a Super Bowl in 2025?

The Rams have arguably the best offensive unit in all of football. Stafford, Nacua, and Adams form one of the best QB, WR, WR trios in the sport. Meanwhile, the running game is led by superstar RB Kyren Williams. The Rams also have one of the most talented defenses in the league and arguably the best head coach in the NFL as well in McVay. As a result, a Super Bowl is clearly the goal and within reach this year in Los Angeles.

Since entering the league, Nacua has drastically outperformed the draft slot he was selected with. Originally taken in the fifth round, No. 177 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft out of BYU, Nacua has become one of the best wide receivers in the sport over the past two seasons.

His first year in the league saw him earn Second Team All Pro, Pro Bowl, and PFWA All-Rookie Team honors after amassing 105 receptions for 1,486 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. Although 2024 saw some slight statistical regression from Nacua, a large reason for that came down to the star WR only featuring in 11 games for the Rams due to injury.

Nacua finished the campaign with 79 receptions for 990 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. Extrapolated over a full season, Nacua was on pace for approximately 122 receptions for 1,530 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

