  • "I feel like a jabroni": Travis Kelce shares struggles working with Ryan Murphy on new horror show Grotesquerie

"I feel like a jabroni": Travis Kelce shares struggles working with Ryan Murphy on new horror show Grotesquerie

By Shanu Singh
Modified May 15, 2024 18:10 GMT
&quot;I feel like a jabroni&quot;: Travis Kelce shares struggles working with Ryan Murphy on new horror show Grotesquerie
Travis Kelce shares struggles with new acting role

Travis Kelce is having days of fun and struggles with his acting role in Ryan Murphy’s new FX series Grotesquerie. In the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, the Chiefs tight end reflected on his experience with his new acting role so far.

The Chiefs tight end told brother Jason Kelce during the podcast that it’s been a fun experience working on the sets of Grotesquerie. Kelce noted that the show’s crew made him feel comfortable on the sets, even though he felt like an amateur.

“I feel like a jabroni, I feel like an amateur, but I haven’t gotten fired yet," said Travis. ‘They haven’t told me to f**king kick rocks after the first week. Everybody’s just been so helpful in making me feel comfortable and giving me the direction I need and the coaching I need to portray this part.”

youtube-cover

Travis is taking everything one scene at a time. The Chiefs tight end is currently focused solely on remembering his lines, admitting that he is "very amateur at this." Furthermore, Taylor Swift's boyfriend expressed surprise that Ryan Murphy gave him a chance at the part.

“He seemed very confident that I’d be able to do this and he injected that [belief] in me the first conversation we had," said Travis. "I can’t thank him enough for this opportunity. I’m sure there’s actors out there that would die for an opportunity to work with Ryan, and I’m getting it in my first gig ever ... hopefully I don’t f**k it up."

On May 7, Niecy Nash-Betts shared an Instagram reel from the sets of Grotesquerie. “Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie?” Nash-Betts said this before Travis Kelce popped up on the screen. In the caption, Niecy Nash-Betts said:

“This is what happens when WINNERS link up‼️ @killatrav Welcome to Grotesquerie!”

The actress revealed the news of Kelce’s new acting gig before the Chiefs tight end confirmed it. “Jumping into new territory with Niecy!” Travis Kelce commented on the post, confirming his role in Ryan Murphy’s new project.

Travis Kelce took time out from acting gig to go see Taylor Swift in Paris

Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was performing in Paris for her Eras Tour, and the Chiefs tight end visited her. Talking about the same during the New Heights podcast, Kelce noted that he had a blast in Paris alongside Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

“I got to see Gigi and Bradley. Bradley Cooper, man. We were all in the suite having a blast. They’re amazing. Of course. Bradley Cooper is a huge Eagles fan,” Kelce said.

The Paris schedule for the Eras Tour is done and Taylor Swift has a few free days before she gets back to work. The Chiefs tight end didn’t directly say that he’s with Taylor; however, he hinted in that direction.

“I can give you a continent. I’m in Europe,” Travis said.

Jason Kelce jumped in, giving details around the tight end’s hint.

“Travis is overseas. He will not disclose his country, but he did give us an introduction in a certain language, so I’m gonna bet on that one,” Jason said.

All the hints point in one direction, i.e., Kelce is in France, considering Taylor just finished her concert in Paris. So there’s a good chance that Chiefs tight end and All Too Well singer would plan to spend some time in the “City of Love.”.

